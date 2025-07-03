From Anfield Engine to Bernabéu Bystander? Trent Leaves Madrid Puzzled

It hasn’t taken long for the Spanish press to start scratching their heads over Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In a piece published by AS, the Madrid-based daily openly questioned the performances of the former Liverpool man during the Club World Cup — suggesting he has yet to show why Real Madrid were so desperate to land him in the first place.

While praise was lavished on manager Xabi Alonso for the tactical clarity he’s instilling into this new-look Madrid side, Trent was singled out as the one element that remains — to quote them — a mystery.

For Liverpool fans who watched him tear up the right flank at Anfield for years, it’ll come as no surprise to hear that his delivery is still top-class. AS even went so far as to liken his crossing ability to that of David Beckham, highlighting a pinpoint ball he whipped in for Gonzalo’s headed goal against Juventus.

But that’s about where the compliments stop.

The tone from AS suggests genuine confusion about what Trent is actually offering to the team outside of those moments of technical brilliance. The report noted:

He rarely gets to the byline

He seldom overlaps his winger

Diagonal runs? Missing.

Defensively? Underwhelming.

Instead, the Spaniards say his main contribution has been floating in crosses from deep — a role that feels somewhat limited for a player of his pedigree. They also pointed out that while his career at Liverpool proves he can operate at the very highest level, his early days at Madrid have left many observers scratching their heads.

This may all just be part of a tactical bedding-in period under Xabi Alonso, who is slowly reshaping Madrid into a team that suits his ideas — including the use of three centre-backs and wing-backs, a system very unfamiliar to Madridistas.

But make no mistake: the Madrid media are watching Trent closely. And right now, they’re not entirely sure what they’re seeing.