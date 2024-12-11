Former Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan hangs up his boots

Former Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan has announced his retirement from football. The Estonian international, who played for the Reds between 2016-2018, leaves behind a legacy of commitment, leadership, and an enduring connection to the sport.

Klavan joined Liverpool in 2016 from German club FC Augsburg for a reported fee of €5 million. On signing for the Reds, he said: “I’m really honoured to be part of this amazing club, this amazing team.

“It’s hard to put it into words, because it’s been a dream of mine for 22 years to come to the Premier League and be a part of this amazing club, Liverpool.

“The Premier League is the most attractive league in the world and you always have amazing players here. This is the home of football.”

During his two seasons with the Reds, he made 53 appearances across all competitions and scored two goals. One of the most memorable moments of his Liverpool career came on New Year’s Day 2018 when he scored an injury-time winner against Burnley, becoming the first Estonian to find the net in the Premier League.

Though primarily a squad player under Jürgen Klopp, Klavan was highly respected for his professionalism and versatility in defence. His calm demeanour and work ethic made him a reliable option during Liverpool’s transition toward becoming a European powerhouse. His contributions culminated in the 2017–18 season when Liverpool reached the UEFA Champions League final.

After leaving Liverpool in 2018, Klavan continued his career in Serie A with Cagliari, making 61 appearances during a three-year stint. He later returned to his native Estonia, playing for Paide Linnameeskond and eventually serving as both a player and president for JK Tallinna Kalev. Throughout his career, Klavan earned 130 caps for the Estonian national team, serving as captain for much of his international tenure.

Full Statement from Ragnar Klavan

Announcing his retirement, Klavan shared an emotional message:

“Today, I say goodbye to my first love. I am ending the journey that began when I was 15 years old—24 years as a professional footballer. Thank you to all the football fans who have been with me along the way! I thank my parents, my sisters, all my friends, and teammates. A special thank you goes to my wife, Lili, whose support has been invaluable. There have been countless good moments, but also tough times where you have been there for me. I thank my beloved children, Romer, Ronan, and Luna.

“Significant moments include reaching the European Championship playoffs with the Estonian national team and the entire year of 2011, as well as winning the Dutch championship and the Champions League final with Liverpool. I am happy and grateful for the opportunity to have worked with some of the world’s best coaches.

“Above all, what is most significant are the early role models who shape our journeys through sports. I am deeply thankful that my youth coaches were Arne Graumann and Aivar Lillevere. They instilled in me my first sense of confidence and the will to dream big. That ‘beginning’ is so crucial!

“There have been tough times—but if I could, I would go through this ride again without hesitation.

“To conclude: A time travel journey that began in the 1990s, in Viljandi. At 13 years old, I dreamed of reaching the pinnacle of English football. It took 17 years, but I made it (!) —and, as the cherry on top, Liverpool, of course.

“Now, I can no longer outrun the young players, but I can still DREAM BIG. My next big dream is for Estonia’s national football teams to reach the TOP 50 in the FIFA rankings, and I know we have the potential to achieve it.

“I believe I can contribute to this dream by running for the presidency of the Estonian Football Association next year.”

Legacy at Liverpool

Klavan’s time at Liverpool may not have been the longest, but he did alright. He provided depth and stability during a crucial period for the club and remains fondly remembered by supporters.

Interesting Facts About Klavan

Klavan was named Estonian Footballer of the Year a record seven times, including six consecutive awards from 2014 to 2019.

He became the first Estonian to score in the Premier League while playing for Liverpool.

His father, Dzintar Klavan, was also a professional footballer and represented the Estonian national team.

In 2023, Klavan made a surprise cameo during the Eurovision Song Contest final in Liverpool, showcasing his enduring connection to the city.

Beyond football, he has expressed aspirations to lead Estonian football as president of the Estonian Football Association.

A Bright Future Ahead

Though Klavan is stepping away from the pitch, his ambitions remain sky-high. His goal of seeing Estonia’s national team break into the FIFA Top 50 rankings reflects his passion for the sport and his country. Liverpool fans will always remember him as a humble and hardworking servant of the club, and his next chapter promises to be just as inspiring.