Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota injury update

Arne Slot has provided injury updates regarding Liverpool duo Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota.

Speaking at this afternoon’s pre-match press conference to preview the visit of Bologna in the Champions League, the Liverpool coach stated that Chiesa wouldn’t be included tomorrow, but that Jota should be.

“Diogo missed 2 sessions after the game against Wolves, but I’m expecting him to be available to play,” explained the boss.

“Federico, it happened yesterday. I’m not expecting him to be available. We will have to see about Saturday.”