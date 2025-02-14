FA Takes Action After Heated Merseyside Derby

The fallout from the dramatic Merseyside derby at Goodison Park continues, with the Football Association (FA) charging both Everton and Liverpool, along with Reds boss Arne Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff, over their conduct in the fiery clash.

The game, which ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw, descended into chaos after James Tarkowski’s 98th-minute equaliser sparked a heated confrontation between players and staff from both teams. The FA alleges that both clubs failed to control their players and coaching staff, with Slot and Hulshoff also facing accusations of improper conduct towards match officials.

Emotions ran high in the closing moments, particularly after Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrated in front of the Liverpool supporters. This led to a confrontation involving Curtis Jones, which escalated into a larger altercation, resulting in both players receiving second yellow cards and subsequent dismissals. Slot and Hulshoff were also shown red cards after engaging in discussions with referee Michael Oliver.

Everton had initially taken the lead through Beto before Alexis Mac Allister levelled for Liverpool. Mo Salah then put the visitors in front with a 73rd-minute strike, only for Tarkowski’s last-gasp goal to rescue a point for the Toffees in what was the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

With all parties given until February 19 to respond to the charges, potential repercussions could include fines and touchline bans. Slot has already admitted that tensions boiled over in the aftermath, acknowledging that “emotions got the better of me.”

As the FA deliberates over possible sanctions, both clubs will be keen to put the drama behind them and focus on their upcoming fixtures. However, the consequences of this heated encounter could have a lasting impact beyond just the scoreline.