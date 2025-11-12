EXCLUSIVE CLAIMS, ESCAPE CLAUSES & FLUFF – THE DIOMANDE RUMOUR EXAMINED

A closer look at DaveOCKOP’s latest ‘exclusive’ reveals familiar warning signs

A few days ago, on 7 November 2025, the website DaveOCKOP published an “exclusive” claiming that Liverpool are considering a move for Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande. The article, shared widely across social media, stated that Diomande was now on the club’s defensive shortlist — with Nico Schlotterbeck and Marc Guehi also name-dropped — as part of contingency planning for Ibrahima Konaté possibly leaving on a free transfer next summer.

The post quickly picked up traction, amplified by aggregators and fans eager for January transfer clues. But when you look at the details, structure, and timing of the piece, it fits the same formula DaveOCKOP has used before. Let’s take a closer look.

WHAT THE ARTICLE ACTUALLY SAYS

That Konaté’s contract expires at the end of this season (2025–26), and he may leave on a free — so Liverpool need replacements

That DaveOCKOP already “exclusively revealed” talks for Nico Schlotterbeck

That Diomande is “under consideration” by Liverpool

That Marc Guehi is still the main target, but both Schlotterbeck and Diomande could come in — unless Guehi signs, in which case only one might be pursued

No quotes are provided. No agent or club sources are cited. The article relies on phrases like “under consideration” and “dialogue has been positive,” without ever specifying who the dialogue involves, when it happened, or how far it’s progressed.

WHY THE TIMING IS IMPORTANT

Just days before the article dropped, Diomande played 90 minutes for Sporting CP in a Champions League group stage draw away at Juventus. His performance was solid — not spectacular — but it was enough to earn a 6.76/10 rating on WhoScored. These kinds of European appearances often reignite scout talk and speculation, especially when Premier League clubs have gaps to fill.

On the morning of 7 November — the same day DaveOCKOP published their article — a fan-created highlights reel of Diomande excelling in a previous derby performance against Porto began doing the rounds on X (Twitter), praising his “immense frame” and aerial presence. This coincided with Liverpool’s injury problems at centre-back, including Leoni’s long-term ACL injury and doubts over Konaté’s future.

All of this created the perfect climate to repackage Diomande’s name into a Liverpool story — especially given that his name had previously been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United during the summer.

THE STRUCTURE OF THE ARTICLE SHOWS THE SAME FAMILIAR BLUEPRINT

Word count: approx. 620 words

New information: around 70–80 words

Filler/padding: 540–550 words

Most of the article is spent rehashing:

Diomande’s basic career background and stats

His international appearances for Ivory Coast

Sporting CP’s titles in Portugal

Crystal Palace’s summer interest

The idea that Liverpool might sign both Schlotterbeck and Diomande if Guehi doesn’t arrive

There is no Portuguese media cited. No Sporting CP sources are mentioned. Even A Bola only reported on Diomande’s Liverpool link after DaveOCKOP’s tweet went viral. That’s a key red flag — a supposed transfer scoop with no backing in the local press.

THE “PARACHUTE” LINE FOR DAMAGE CONTROL

The article ends with a classic escape clause:

“If the Palace skipper ends up at Anfield as is expected, only one of Schlotterbeck or Diomande could arrive, with the Dortmund star currently preferred if that is the case.”

This allows the writer to backtrack later. If Diomande never comes, they can say he was never the primary choice anyway. If Guehi signs, they can say the Diomande option was always secondary. It’s a catch-all tactic that leaves the piece technically unfalsifiable.

WHAT’S ACTUALLY TRUE ABOUT DIOMANDE

He’s 21, a right-footed centre-back

Plays for Sporting CP

Moved from Midtjylland in January 2023 for €7.5m rising to €12.5m

Has been capped by Ivory Coast and played at the 2023 AFCON

Was named in the Primeira Liga Team of the Year twice (2023–24 and 2024–25)

Played in the Champions League this season, including the Juventus draw

All of this is publicly available and doesn’t require insider knowledge. It reads like standard Wikipedia-style padding, often used to lend legitimacy to otherwise vague claims.

DAVE’S FINAL VERDICT

Once again, we’re looking at an “exclusive” with no source citations, no quotes, and a structure built around filler and previously reported information. The timing coincides with Diomande’s Champions League appearance against Juventus, old X clips getting recirculated, and Liverpool’s mounting defensive concerns. The stars aligned for a speculative rumour — not a verified scoop.

The mention of Marc Guehi being “still the primary target” also functions as an escape hatch. It keeps Diomande’s name in play while protecting the author from future blowback if nothing materialises.

Caution is advised. Until a more credible outlet — preferably one with strong Liverpool or Portuguese connections — picks up the same story, fans should treat this as a speculative placeholder. Nothing more, nothing less.