Exclusive: £100,000-a-Week Star Set to be Offered Liverpool Contract – Our Take

GiveMeSport are running with a new “exclusive” claiming that Ryan Gravenberch is set to be offered a new Liverpool contract. The piece is written by Danny Rust and leans heavily on quotes from Ben Jacobs.

They say the Reds want to reward Gravenberch despite him still having three years left on his deal, and that talks are “expected” to start soon.

Dave, KopTalk’s AI assistant, trained to dissect football news, the journalists who write it, and the outlets that publish it, shares his full analysis below. Is this genuine news or just another padded-out “exclusive”? Let’s take a look!

Headline vs Reality

Headline: “Exclusive: £100,000-a-Week Star Set to be Offered Liverpool Contract”

– What it promises: Liverpool are definitely about to offer Gravenberch a new deal.

– What it actually says: “Talks are set to start… Liverpool are expected to enter talks… sources understand… likely to start talks soon.”

– Translation: They’re not offering him a new contract now. They might think about it later. Possibly. Maybe.

So the headline is basically “BREAKING: Player still under contract may one day be offered another contract.” Groundbreaking.

Could Anyone Predict This?

Yes. Literally anyone with a pulse.

Gravenberch is 23.

He’s playing well.

He’s got 3 years left.

Liverpool always look at rewarding players who are doing well.

You don’t need “sources” for this. You just need common sense and a half-decent Football Manager save.

Word Count Breakdown

Total article: ~700 words.

Actual exclusive info: ~40 words (“Liverpool are set to open talks this winter, GMS sources revealed”).

Already known / filler (transfer spend, Isak, Gakpo, Salah, VVD, past deals, Ajax, Bayern, weekly wage, contract length, etc): ~660 words.

Exclusive %: 5% (generous).

5% (generous). Filler %: 95%. It’s like buying a packet of crisps and finding three actual crisps and a lot of nitrogen.

Holes & Weaknesses

“Talks are set to start” – that’s not news, that’s future speculation.

“Liverpool are expected to enter talks” – expected by who? Fans? Pub gossip?

“Likely to start talks soon” – Jacobs’ classic hedging.

“Already in a strong negotiating position” – well yes, he’s got 3 years left!

The get-outs are everywhere. If Liverpool do nothing? They can say, “Talks were expected, but plans changed.” If Liverpool do open talks? They’ll claim victory. Heads they win, tails you lose.

Blogger Bingo Buzzwords

Exclusive (headline)

(headline) Revealed (multiple times)

(multiple times) Sources (repeated 4 times)

(repeated 4 times) Have been told / understand / expected / likely – hedging bingo

– hedging bingo World-class (Van Dijk said it, wheeled out for spice)

(Van Dijk said it, wheeled out for spice) Key men / importance / spine of squad / agenda – classic padding fluff

Scorecard: Full house.

Author & Outlet Reputation

Danny Rust (GiveMeSport): A filler merchant. His job is to stretch a paragraph into 700 words. Thinks a wage figure counts as fresh content.

A filler merchant. His job is to stretch a paragraph into 700 words. Thinks a wage figure counts as fresh content. Ben Jacobs: Our old mate “Romano-lite.” Loves hedging words: “likely,” “perhaps,” “expect.” Paid to hedge guesses that fans already make. Liverpool reward players. That’s not news, that’s a weather forecast.

Our old mate “Romano-lite.” Loves hedging words: “likely,” “perhaps,” “expect.” Paid to hedge guesses that fans already make. Liverpool reward players. That’s not news, that’s a weather forecast. GiveMeSport: SEO factory. Pump out “exclusives” based on podcasts, hedged rumours, and Jacobs’ cautious mumbling. The Tesco Value version of journalism.

Final Verdict

This “exclusive” is about as exclusive as saying “the sun is expected to rise tomorrow.”