Everton respond to fresh reports linking Jarrad Branthwaite with Liverpool

Everton officials say they are not concerned about fresh reports linking Liverpool with a possible January move for Jarrad Branthwaite.

Supporters may recall that the Reds were surprisingly linked with the talented 22-year-old centre-back in August which saw bookmakers dramatically slash his odds on the possibility of making a controversial move to Anfield. At the time we advised you to pay no attention to what the bookies were up to and as expected, the saga soon cooled off and went away – until now.

A fresh report in The Mail now claims that Liverpool could challenge Manchester United for Branthwaite by making an offer in January. United had a £50million bid for Branthwaite rejected by Everton during the summer transfer window with the Bluenoses holding out for £70million. United are expected to return to the table next summer, but there are suggestions that Liverpool ‘could feasibly move for him in January’.

Goodison insiders have played down the latest claims to local hacks on Merseyside. Off-the-record they have commented that they are unperturbed by the report in The Mail stating that there has never been any indication from Anfield that the Reds are interested in signing the England international who is under contract until 2027.

A source told KOPTALK: “Unofficially, they have expressed that they are not bothered by the report. They reminded me that he has three years remaining on his contract.”

Nobody of any importance or credibility close to Liverpool has indicated as yet that Branthwaite is on our radar.