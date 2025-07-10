Díaz Torn Between Barça Dream and Bayern Reality

Luis Díaz remains hopeful of completing a dream transfer to Barcelona this summer, but with the Catalan club still struggling to meet Liverpool’s valuation, Bayern Munich are now standing by with a concrete offer — and they’re ready to pounce.

The Colombian winger has been waiting patiently for over a year in the hope that Barça’s long-standing interest would eventually turn into action. Both the player and his father have made no secret of their desire to see him wear the famous Blaugrana shirt, but Barcelona’s well-documented financial limitations — especially their failure to regain 1:1 registration status — have kept any move on ice.

According to multiple reports in Spain and Germany, Díaz is now increasingly open to other destinations as frustration grows behind the scenes. Bayern Munich have presented themselves as serious contenders, with Bild and other outlets confirming that the Bundesliga giants are prepared to offer €60 million plus accessible bonuses — a package that could reach €80 million in total.

While Barcelona remain Díaz’s preferred destination, Bayern is now a very real Plan B. The German club are financially strong, boosted by Club World Cup revenues, and manager Vincent Kompany has made Díaz a priority signing. The Bavarians are ready to strike, but are said to be waiting out of respect following the tragic death of Diogo Jota last week. Díaz’s agent has already been informed of Bayern’s intentions.

For their part, Liverpool continue to insist that Díaz is not for sale. However, as is often the case in these scenarios, such public declarations should be taken with a pinch of salt. Clubs rarely admit a player is on the market when trying to maintain a high asking price. Sources close to the player believe that unless a renewal is offered on significantly improved terms, Díaz will push for an exit this summer.

It’s also worth noting that the narrative around Díaz’s current salary — which is reportedly far below what Bayern are now offering — has only recently come into focus. The player did not complain about his wages a year ago, but this shift in tone appears linked to his growing frustration over Barcelona’s failure to act.

Liverpool, however, will not be bullied into lowering their valuation. No amount of noise from the player’s camp — in the press or behind the scenes — will force the club’s hand. If a deal is to be done, it’ll be on Liverpool’s terms. End of.