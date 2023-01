Darwin Nunez was a notable absentee from training today.

The Liverpool striker was nowhere to be seen at the AXA Training Centre sparking fears that he may miss Liverpool’s Premier League fixture at Brighton at the weekend.

Club sources claim that “a minor problem” was responsible for his no-show and described his status as “touch-and-go” for Saturday.

Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp will no doubt provide an update at tomorrow’s pre-match press conference.