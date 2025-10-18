Crystal Palace confirm Marc Guehi exit

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has confirmed that club captain Marc Guéhi will leave Selhurst Park next year after refusing to sign a new contract — news that will undoubtedly reignite Liverpool’s long-standing interest in the England international.

Glasner revealed the development during his pre-match press conference, admitting that the club had done everything possible to keep their skipper.

“Marc has already told us that he won’t sign a new contract, so he will leave next year,” Glasner said. “The club wanted him to stay and offered him a new deal, but he said, ‘No, I want to do something different.’ That’s normal — now it’s about how we manage this situation together.”

Guéhi’s current deal expires in June 2026, meaning he’ll be free to negotiate with foreign clubs from 1 January. Palace now face a difficult decision: sell him mid-season or risk losing one of their key assets for nothing next summer.

The defender was on the verge of joining Liverpool on Deadline Day in the summer, with a £35 million transfer believed to be close before Palace chairman Steve Parish called it off just three hours before the window shut, after failing to secure a replacement.

With Giovanni Leoni sidelined for the rest of the campaign through injury, Liverpool’s interest in Guéhi is expected to resurface — and KopTalk is confident the player will ultimately complete his move to Anfield, whether that comes in January or the summer.

The closest journalists to the club are currently insisting that Liverpool won’t move in January, but that could simply be a tactic to prevent Palace from firming up their valuation. If the Eagles believe Liverpool aren’t in a hurry, they may be more inclined to soften their stance as the window progresses — especially with the risk of losing Guéhi for free in the summer looming large.

Either way, Guéhi’s departure from Selhurst Park now seems inevitable — and his next destination will absolutely be Anfield, in our opinion.