Could Jeremie Frimpong Be Liverpool’s Answer to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Departure?

With Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure looming, Liverpool are eyeing Bayer Leverkusen’s dynamic right-back Jeremie Frimpong as a potential replacement. But can the Dutch star fill the void left by Real Madrid-bound Trent? We dive into Frimpong’s profile, his fit at Anfield, and the concerns surrounding his defensive abilities.

The Trent Alexander-Arnold Void

Liverpool fans are still reeling from the news that Trent Alexander-Arnold, their homegrown vice-captain, will leave Anfield on a free transfer in June 2025, with Real Madrid his destination. The 26-year-old has redefined the right-back role with his world-class passing, vision, and playmaking, contributing 3 goals and 7 assists in the 2024/25 Premier League season alone. His ability to drift into midfield and dictate play has been central to Liverpool’s success under Jurgen Klopp and now Arne Slot.

Finding a replacement for such a unique talent is no small task. Enter Jeremie Frimpong, the 24-year-old Bayer Leverkusen star who has emerged as a leading candidate to fill Alexander-Arnold’s boots. But with Frimpong’s winger-like tendencies and questions over his defensive reliability, would he be the right fit for Liverpool’s ambitions?

Who Is Jeremie Frimpong?

Jeremie Frimpong is a Dutch international right-back who has taken the Bundesliga by storm since joining Bayer Leverkusen from Celtic in January 2021 for €11m. Born in Amsterdam and raised in Manchester City’s academy, the 24-year-old combines explosive pace, flair, and attacking output, making him one of Europe’s most exciting full-backs.

Position : Right-back or wing-back, often operating as a right-winger in attack.

: Right-back or wing-back, often operating as a right-winger in attack. International : Netherlands (12 caps).

: Netherlands (12 caps). 2024/25 Stats : 12 assists in the Bundesliga, showcasing his offensive prowess.

: 12 assists in the Bundesliga, showcasing his offensive prowess. Key Strengths : Pace, dribbling, pressing, and goal contributions.

: Pace, dribbling, pressing, and goal contributions. Weaknesses: Defensive positioning and aerial duels (at 5’7”).

Frimpong thrives in Xabi Alonso’s high-pressing, transition-heavy Leverkusen side, where he spends much of his time in the opposition half, hugging the touchline or cutting inside to create chances. His 9 goals and 7 assists in the 2023/24 season, followed by a league-high 12 assists this term, underline his “lethal” attacking threat, as described by Manchester City’s Kyle Walker.

Tactical Fit at Liverpool

Arne Slot’s Liverpool play a possession-based 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3, with full-backs expected to contribute to build-up play, overlap, and press aggressively. Alexander-Arnold’s role was unique, often resembling a midfielder in possession, with his long-range passing unlocking defenses. Frimpong’s profile is different, leaning more toward a winger’s directness than a playmaker’s creativity. So, how would he fit?

Attacking Dynamism

Frimpong’s offensive output is undeniable. His pace and dribbling ability could add a new dimension to Liverpool’s right flank, complementing Mohamed Salah’s inward runs. With 12 assists this season, he matches Alexander-Arnold’s threat in the final third, albeit through cutbacks and direct runs rather than long balls. His high-energy pressing also aligns with Slot’s intense style, ensuring he’d contribute to Liverpool’s relentless work rate off the ball.

System Compatibility

Frimpong’s experience is primarily as a wing-back in Leverkusen’s 3-4-3 or 3-5-2, where centre-backs cover his advanced positioning. Slot’s preference for a flat back-four raises questions about Frimpong’s adaptability. While he has played as a traditional right-back, his limited involvement in deep build-up play contrasts with Alexander-Arnold’s midfield-like role. To accommodate Frimpong, Slot might shift playmaking duties to midfielders like Ryan Gravenberch or Alexis Mac Allister, allowing the Dutchman to focus on exploiting wide areas.

Comparison: Frimpong vs. Alexander-Arnold

Attribute Trent Frimpong Passing/Vision Elite (world-class long balls, crosses) Good (shorter passes, cutbacks) Defensive Reliability Average (improved but not elite) Below Average (positional concerns) Attacking Output High (playmaking focus) High (dribbling, direct runs) Build-Up Play Central (midfield-like role) Minimal (receives high, wide) Pace Good Elite (explosive) Versatility Right-back, midfield Right-back, wing-back, winger

Frimpong’s dynamic, vertical style could shift Liverpool’s right flank toward transition-based attacks, but he lacks Alexander-Arnold’s passing range and build-up involvement, necessitating tactical tweaks.

Defensive Concerns: A Cause for Worry?

The biggest question mark over a potential move to Liverpool is his defensive reliability. Critics, including Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman, have pointed to his positional weaknesses, which have occasionally cost Leverkusen and led to his exclusion from international squads. Social media discussions on X echo this sentiment, with some Liverpool fans labeling him a “defensive liability” in a back-four system.

Positioning : Frimpong struggles with 1v1 defending and can be caught out when defending deep, particularly against tricky wingers.

: Frimpong struggles with 1v1 defending and can be caught out when defending deep, particularly against tricky wingers. Aerial Duels : At 5’7”, he’s vulnerable against physical forwards, a concern in the Premier League’s intense environment.

: At 5’7”, he’s vulnerable against physical forwards, a concern in the Premier League’s intense environment. System Dependency: Leverkusen’s three-at-the-back setup masks his defensive flaws, but a flat back-four exposes them.

Compared to Alexander-Arnold, who has improved defensively but remains average in 1v1 situations, Frimpong’s weaknesses are more pronounced. However, Liverpool’s high defensive line and pressing system could mitigate these issues by reducing the need for deep defending. Pairing Frimpong with a defensively solid left-back, such as reported target Milos Kerkez, might also balance the backline.

Under Slot’s coaching, Frimpong’s defensive game could improve, as he’s shown flashes of adaptability in traditional right-back roles. Still, his signing would likely require Liverpool to prioritize attacking output over defensive solidity on the right.

Transfer Feasibility and Squad Dynamics

Frimpong’s transfer is financially and logistically viable:

Release Clause : A €35m-€40m (£29.7m-£34m) release clause makes him a cost-effective option compared to Alexander-Arnold’s market value.

: A €35m-€40m (£29.7m-£34m) release clause makes him a cost-effective option compared to Alexander-Arnold’s market value. Interest : Liverpool have sounded out Leverkusen, and Frimpong is “keen” on the move.

: Liverpool have sounded out Leverkusen, and Frimpong is “keen” on the move. Competition: Barcelona’s interest is hampered by financial constraints, giving Liverpool the edge.

Liverpool’s squad dynamics also favour Frimpong’s arrival. Conor Bradley, the 21-year-old right-back, has shown promise but has struggled with injuries, making him a risky sole option. Frimpong’s signing would provide competition and a different profile, allowing Slot to alternate between Bradley’s defensive stability and Frimpong’s attacking flair. The club is also exploring other right-back options, but Frimpong’s price and potential make him a standout candidate.

The Verdict: A Bold but Risky Choice

Jeremie Frimpong is not a like-for-like replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, but he could be a transformative addition to Liverpool’s squad. His pace, dribbling, and goal contributions offer a winger-like threat that could complement Salah and energise Anfield’s right flank. At £30m, he’s a bargain for a player with incredible potential.

However, his defensive weaknesses, particularly in a back-four, pose a risk in the Premier League’s unforgiving environment. Slot would need to adapt Liverpool’s system—potentially leaning on midfielders for playmaking or strengthening the left-back role—to maximise Frimpong’s strengths and mitigate his flaws.

If Liverpool embrace a more direct, transition-based style, Frimpong could thrive as a fan favourite, bringing flair and excitement to the post-Alexander-Arnold era. Pairing him with Bradley could provide the perfect balance, ensuring depth and versatility at right-back.

What’s Next?

With informal talks underway and Frimpong eager to join, Liverpool have to decide whether to make a move. The coming weeks will reveal whether Slot sees the Dutch star as the key to replacing Alexander-Arnold or opts for a more defensively oriented alternative. One thing is certain: Frimpong’s arrival would signal an exciting new chapter for the Premier League champions.

NOTE: The information provided in this article has been sourced from publicly available online reports and media coverage. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, there may be slight errors or changes over time. Please consult official outlets and trusted news sources for the most up-to-date statistics, figures, and developments.