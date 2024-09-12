César Huerta, the talented forward currently plying his trade at Mexican outfit Pumas, has commented on his failed summer transfer to Liverpool.

Speaking after Mexico’s 0-0 draw with Canada, the 23-year-old Mexican winger confirmed that he was on the brink of joining the Premier League giants, with his “bags packed” and ready for the move. However, the transfer fell through at the last minute as Liverpool were unable to find a club to loan him to. Arne Slot’s team had their quota of non-European players filled so the plan was to loan Huerta out for a year just like they did with goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. Sunderland were up for the idea of taking Huerta on loan, but they pulled out at the last minute leaving him in limbo.

The player’s agent, Gabriel Moraes, previously commented on the failed transfer. He said: “The quality of the other options was not strong enough for Huerta to grow, to be a Liverpool player in 2025. That was the idea and Liverpool only wanted [him to play in England] and by the rules, they could not loan him to another Premier League club. Not all teams [outside the Premier League] needed the position or could guarantee minutes during the 2024-2025 season. He deserved better, but life is like that sometimes.”

Despite the setback, Huerta remains optimistic about his future prospects. “I know that sooner or later, if I keep doing things right, I’ll get the opportunity,” he stated confidently. His focus now remains firmly on his current responsibilities with Pumas and the Mexican national team, where he aims to continue delivering strong performances. He also emphasised his commitment to his current club by adding: “Sometimes it’s a train that only comes once and I’m focused on Pumas.”

The player’s dedication to his current team and his aspirations for the future highlight his professional attitude and determination to succeed at the highest levels of football. Currently valued at approximately £4.2million by Transfermarkt, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if another opportunity with a major European club arises for him next year.

KOPTALK sources claim that Liverpool remain interested in the player and we feel inclined to believe them. The club’s continued interest in Huerta can be attributed to several factors, even with the transfer window currently closed. Firstly, his relatively low transfer valuation of approximately €5 million makes him an attractive option for a club like Liverpool, which is always on the lookout for promising talent that can be acquired without a significant financial outlay.

Huerta’s recent performances, including his contributions to the Mexican national team, demonstrate his potential and ability to perform on an international stage. His versatility and attacking prowess make him a valuable asset who could fit well into Liverpool’s dynamic style of play. Although usually deployed on the left wing for club and country, he is equally as comfortable on the right and he can play as a centre-forward too. Additionally, his age and potential for further development align with Liverpool’s strategy of nurturing young talent to build a strong squad for the future.

The club’s scouting network sees Huerta as a player who can be integrated into their system, providing depth and competition within the squad. With future transfer windows offering opportunities to revisit potential signings, Liverpool may maintain their interest in Huerta as they continue to monitor his progress and performance. This strategic approach allows them to be well-prepared to make a move when the timing and circumstances are right.

For now, Huerta remains a key player for Pumas, with his sights set on achieving success both domestically and internationally. His journey serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of football transfers.