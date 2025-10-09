Centre-Back Rumours Emerge from Belgium & Portugal

Reports in Belgium have linked Liverpool with young Belgian central defender Zeno Debast who is currently impressing at Sporting CP.

Belgian outlet VoetbalNieuws.be claims that Liverpool are monitoring the 20-year-old as they continue their search for a ball-playing centre-back. Debast’s name has reportedly emerged through data analysis, with statistical models identifying him as one of the most technically accomplished defenders in Portugal when it comes to building play from the back — a quality that fits neatly with Liverpool’s recruitment profile under their data-driven approach.

The report adds that other major clubs — including Manchester United, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Napoli — have also been keeping tabs on the Belgian international, who has developed into a key figure in Lisbon over the past two seasons.

Portuguese sports daily Record picked up the story this morning, featuring Debast on their front page and citing the original Belgian claims. The headline connects Liverpool with a possible future bid, though there is no indication at this stage of any approach or negotiations.

Debast joined Sporting CP from Anderlecht for €15.5 million plus bonuses, with the Belgian club retaining a 15 % resale clause on any profit from a future sale. According to VoetbalNieuws, that total has already risen past €17.5 million and could eventually exceed €20 million.

The defender remains under contract until 2028, and with a current estimated market value of around €30 million, any move would likely command a substantial fee.

For now, this remains speculative, originating from Belgium and echoed in Portugal — but the growing attention, combined with Liverpool’s well-known reliance on analytics for player identification, makes Debast’s name one to keep an eye on as recruitment planning for next summer gathers pace.