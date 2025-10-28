CARVAJAL BLOW ADDS TO REAL MADRID’S CONCERNS AHEAD OF ANFIELD VISIT

Real Madrid have confirmed that captain Dani Carvajal faces up to three months on the sidelines after suffering a new knee injury — another major blow for Xabi Alonso ahead of next week’s Champions League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

A club statement released by Real Madrid read: “Following tests carried out on our captain Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with the presence of a loose body in his right knee. Carvajal will undergo an arthroscopy in the coming days.”

A “loose body” refers to a small fragment of bone or cartilage that has detached inside the joint, causing pain and restricted movement. The 32-year-old will now undergo minor surgery to remove it, with an estimated recovery time of between two and three months.

The news came just a day after Carvajal was caught in a post-Clásico controversy involving Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal. Despite appearing to finish the game without discomfort, he later reported pain in the same knee that was surgically repaired last year following a serious ligament injury sustained against Villarreal.

For Alonso, the setback adds to a growing defensive crisis. Carvajal had only just returned from a month-long absence caused by a calf problem and had featured off the bench in El Clásico to build up match fitness. His target had been to regain rhythm ahead of key fixtures, including the trip to Liverpool, but those plans have now been abandoned.

The injury leaves Real Madrid without one of their leaders for a crucial stretch, while also raising questions about depth at right-back. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who left Liverpool under controversial circumstances earlier this year after running down his contract, is still working his way back to full fitness.

The Englishman suffered a hamstring injury on 17 September and has missed six La Liga games, including El Clásico, though he was back on the bench at the weekend. His progress is being monitored closely, but his participation at Anfield remains uncertain.

If Trent does feature, it will mark a dramatic return to the stadium where he became a local hero — and where he will now face one of world football’s most intimidating arenas on European nights. His decision to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid still stings for many on Merseyside, and his first match back would be an emotionally charged affair.

With Carvajal ruled out, Federico Valverde is again expected to fill in at right-back if Trent isn’t ready. The Uruguayan midfielder has already been deployed there several times this season, offering energy and versatility, but it’s clear Real Madrid’s defensive stability continues to be tested at the worst possible time.