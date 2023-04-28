Brighton keen on signing Liverpool midfielder James Milner

Brighton are hoping to sign James Milner on a free transfer in the summer.

The 37-year-old Liverpool midfielder’s contract will expire at the end of the season and as yet there has been no new contract offer from Anfield.

Milner has not indicated that he wants to leave the club although his agent is inviting interest from clubs as you would expect. As well as Brighton, Championship title winners Burnley are said to have an interest in the veteran who played alongside their manager Vincent Kompany at Manchester City.

Club sources claim that Klopp, who is in the market for several new midfielders this summer, would like to see Milner retained.

Speaking earlier this year, the boss said: “There might be more fancy players out there but no one with a similar mind-set and that makes him incredibly valuable for us. And it is not because I am too loyal. It is just a fact.”