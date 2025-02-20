Barcelona continue to be linked with Liverpool’s Luis Díaz, but the Catalan giants must carefully assess their financial situation before making a move. While their recent increase in the squad cost limit provides more flexibility, securing the Colombian’s signing requires careful financial planning.

The club’s new squad cost limit has been set at €463.642 million (£384.06 million), an increase of €37 million (£30.65 million), but it’s important to note that Barcelona are now operating under LaLiga’s 1:1 rule, meaning they can only spend what they generate. While this removes past restrictions that limited their reinvestment ability last summer when they were unable to finance a move for Diaz, it does not mean they can freely spend without making adjustments.

The 1:1 Rule Explained

All LaLiga clubs are subject to financial regulations, but not all clubs automatically qualify for the 1:1 rule. This rule is part of LaLiga’s economic control system, which ensures that clubs operate within sustainable financial limits.

The 1:1 rule allows a club to spend every euro it generates through player sales, wage reductions, sponsorships, or other revenue streams. However, clubs that are financially struggling or exceeding their salary limits are often placed under stricter spending restrictions, such as the 50% or 40% rules. These rules mean a club can only reinvest a fraction of what they earn, such as 50 cents for every euro saved.

Clubs that stay within their salary cap and meet financial stability requirements can reinvest 100% of their income. On the other hand, clubs exceeding their limit or facing financial difficulties may be placed under a restricted spending ratio, such as the 50% rule, which reduces the amount they can reinvest.

Barcelona had been under stricter restrictions in recent years, at times operating under the 40% rule due to financial struggles. However, they have now recovered the 1:1 rule, meaning they can spend whatever they generate. This is a crucial factor in their transfer plans and gives them more flexibility in the market.

While all LaLiga clubs must follow financial controls, not all automatically get 1:1 spending. Only those who meet LaLiga’s financial stability criteria can fully reinvest their earnings without restrictions.

What Would It Take to Sign Díaz?

Díaz, 27, remains under contract at Liverpool until 2027, but reports from Spain and Colombia suggest his representatives have already reached out to Barcelona to explore a potential move. Sporting director Deco is very keen, but the club must first create the necessary financial space.

If Liverpool were to demand €70 million (£60m) for Díaz (this fee is an example), Barcelona would need to match that amount through player sales or financial adjustments. However, transfers are not just about the fee—Díaz’s salary must also be considered. If, for example, he were to earn €10 million per year (this sum is also an example), Barcelona would need to account for both the transfer fee and his wages. That means the true financial commitment in the first year alone could be around €80 million, factoring in both the transfer cost and salary obligations.

How Can Barcelona Afford the Deal?

To finance a move for Díaz, Barcelona would likely need to take one or more of the following steps:

Sell players – Offloading a key player like Raphinha for a similar fee (around €70m) could directly cover the cost of Díaz’s transfer.

– Offloading a key player like Raphinha for a similar fee (around €70m) could directly cover the cost of Díaz’s transfer. Reduce the wage bill – If Barcelona sell or loan a player earning €10m per year, they free up space to accommodate Díaz’s wages if they were the example amount of €10m.

– If Barcelona sell or loan a player earning €10m per year, they free up space to accommodate Díaz’s wages if they were the example amount of €10m. Negotiate installment payments – Instead of paying the full €70m upfront, Barcelona could spread the cost over multiple years. A five-year payment structure would mean an annual payment of €14m, easing the immediate financial burden.

– Instead of paying the full €70m upfront, Barcelona could spread the cost over multiple years. A five-year payment structure would mean an annual payment of €14m, easing the immediate financial burden. Secure new revenue streams – Additional sponsorship deals or increased Champions League earnings could help generate the necessary funds. A €1.7 billion (£1.408 billion) deal with Nike will go through at some point after Barcelona’s club members overwhelmingly approved the deal during an emergency assembly in late December.

– Additional sponsorship deals or increased Champions League earnings could help generate the necessary funds. A €1.7 billion (£1.408 billion) deal with Nike will go through at some point after Barcelona’s club members overwhelmingly approved the deal during an emergency assembly in late December. Explore a swap deal – If Liverpool have interest in a Barcelona player, a player-plus-cash deal could reduce the upfront cost.

Liverpool’s Stance

Despite reports that Díaz has no plans to extend his contract because he hopes to secure a move to Barcelona, Liverpool are not expected to sell cheaply. If the player pushes for a move, Barcelona may have leverage, but Liverpool are under no pressure to sell unless their valuation is met. However, club insiders have said that they will attempt to sell Díaz if he doesn’t renew his contract before the end of the season. We actually believe that they are more interested in selling him. The Liverpool FC clique of journalists (that’s basically anyone but Paul Joyce and David Ornstein) insisted last summer that Diaz was not available when Barcelona were sniffing around him. The Catalan media at the time were adamant that Liverpool had set a valuation, but Barca simply couldn’t meet it as they were unable to rush the Nike deal through.

Conclusion

Barcelona’s financial situation has been resolved but they must follow the 1:1 rule as explained, so they cannot afford Luis Díaz without making changes. To land the Liverpool man, they must generate at least whatever Liverpool set his valuation at in sales, lower their wage bill, or structure a long-term payment plan. Deco remains very interested in recruiting him, and Díaz is definitely open to the move, but for now, the financial puzzle remains unsolved until Barca are clear on what they will do to make a deal happen.

