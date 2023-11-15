Barcelona chatter rumbles on regarding Luis Diaz interest

Speculation continues to rumble on which suggests that Barcelona are stepping up their interest in Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.





The Catalan outfit has been linked with the 26-year-old Colombia international for some time with chatter slowly increasing for several months behind the scenes.

Earlier this week Argentine journalist Christian Martin stoked the fire when he said: “Liverpool are waiting, at some point, for an offer from Barcelona for Luis Diaz.

“They tell me that, at the time, Barcelona went to the to sign him when he was at Porto, however, they didn’t give them the numbers then.

“At Liverpool they have told me: ‘At some point we are waiting for the offer’.”

However, we’re not convinced that this chap has any inside knowledge with regards matters within Anfield. It’s no secret that Barcelona are keen on Diaz, but Martin’s comments have sparked further reports linking them with a possible summer move for the Liverpool man.

Fresh reports in Spain today claim that Barca sporting director Deco (pictured) has made an approach to Liverpool to check on the player’s availability, to see if the Reds could be tempted into doing business.

Nobody in the Liverpool squad or the coaching side of things at the club has heard any indication that Diaz is looking for a move away from Anfield.

The majority of reports should be dismissed as nothing but speculation. Barcelona do have an interest in the player, but at the present time, we wouldn’t be too concerned if you’re a fan.