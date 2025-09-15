Atlético Madrid Facing Injury Crisis Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Atlético Madrid could arrive at Anfield severely weakened for their Champions League opener against Liverpool.

The Spanish side are sweating over the fitness of Julián Álvarez and defender David Hancko, both of whom are highly doubtful for Wednesday night’s fixture. Álvarez continues to struggle with a knee issue picked up during the win over Villarreal, while Hancko is nursing a heavy knock to his right ankle that forced him off after just eight minutes in the same game. Neither player was able to train on Monday, and pessimism is growing inside the Atlético camp about their chances of making the trip to England.

Should both miss out, Atlético could line up at Anfield without five players who were considered pillars of Diego Simeone’s squad at the start of the season. Along with Álvarez and Hancko, Thiago Almada and José María Giménez are already ruled out, leaving the Argentine coach with a threadbare squad for what is expected to be a demanding night against the reigning Premier League champions.

There was at least some positive news for Simeone, as Robin Le Normand has fully recovered from a back problem and is cleared to play, while Nico González has also shaken off his muscle fatigue and will be part of the travelling party.

Even so, the scale of Atlético’s injury problems could not come at a worse time, with Simeone’s side set to begin their Champions League campaign against one of Europe’s most in-form teams at a daunting Anfield.