Arne Slot handed massive pre-season boost

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been handed a massive boost with the news that Mo Salah and Wataru Endo will not be going to the Olympics, meaning that they will have a full pre-season under their belts going into the new season.

Egypt and Japan were planning on selecting the Liverpool duo, meaning they would have potentially been unavailable for club duties between 24th July and 10th August. However, as the Olympics is not a FIFA-sanctioned event, clubs are not forced to release their players. Liverpool have dug in and, after talks between the various football associations, neither player will have to report for international duty.

New head coach Arne Slot will now have Salah and Endo available for the club’s full pre-season schedule, which means that the duo will be part of the squad that’s set to tour the United States later this month.

We were recently told by a club official that it was unlikely they would be heading to the Olympics, but having this confirmation today is great news.