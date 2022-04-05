Anthony Taylor to referee Manchester City v Liverpool

Manchester born referee Anthony Taylor will take charge of Liverpool’s massive Premier League game away to Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, while Paul Tierney, also from Manchester, will be on VAR duty.
Taylor has been a member of the Select Group of referees since the 2010-11 season, after an eight-year career officiating non-league and Football League matches.
You can view Taylor’s stats here including the games involving ourselves that he has overseen.
The Premier League has announced that Anthony Taylor will referee Man City v Liverpool, with Paul Tierney on VAR duty.
The PL also confirmed that the Gallagher brothers will be the linesmen for the game, with Chesney from Coronation Street as fourth official.
— Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 5, 2022