Alisson a doubt for Bournemouth visit

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is a doubt for tomorrow’s Premier League game against Bournemouth.

The 31-year-old has missed training since the win over AC Milan due to a muscle problem and if he doesn’t train today, it is highly unlikely that he will be involved when the Cherries visit Anfield.

Providing an update on the situation, Reds’ boss Arne Slot said: “Alisson is still a doubt if he can train today, so let’s wait [and see] if he can train. Then, if he can’t then he will probably not play as well, so we have to wait and see.

“He has a slight issue with one of his muscles and we wonder if this game tomorrow is coming too early or not.

“I think he did not take it from the Milan game, it happened a bit before, but after the Milan game he felt more and more.

“Now we have to wait see if he is ready to be in goal tomorrow, or we have to wait a few more extra days.”

KOPTALK understands that it’s a hamstring that’s causing the Brazil international to struggle at the moment, but it isn’t believed to be serious.

ALISSON BECKER: DID YOU KNOW?