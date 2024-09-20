Alisson a doubt for Bournemouth visit

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is a doubt for tomorrow’s Premier League game against Bournemouth.
The 31-year-old has missed training since the win over AC Milan due to a muscle problem and if he doesn’t train today, it is highly unlikely that he will be involved when the Cherries visit Anfield.
Providing an update on the situation, Reds’ boss Arne Slot said: “Alisson is still a doubt if he can train today, so let’s wait [and see] if he can train. Then, if he can’t then he will probably not play as well, so we have to wait and see.
“He has a slight issue with one of his muscles and we wonder if this game tomorrow is coming too early or not.
“I think he did not take it from the Milan game, it happened a bit before, but after the Milan game he felt more and more.
“Now we have to wait see if he is ready to be in goal tomorrow, or we have to wait a few more extra days.”
KOPTALK understands that it’s a hamstring that’s causing the Brazil international to struggle at the moment, but it isn’t believed to be serious.
ALISSON BECKER: DID YOU KNOW?
- Family of Goalkeepers: Alisson comes from a family of goalkeepers. His older brother, Muriel Becker, is also a professional goalkeeper. This family tradition has played a significant role in Alisson’s development and passion for the position.
- Historic Goal: Alisson made history by becoming the first goalkeeper to score a competitive goal for Liverpool. He scored a dramatic 95th-minute header against West Bromwich Albion in May 2021, which was crucial in keeping Liverpool’s hopes for a top-four finish alive that season.
- The “Messi of Goalkeepers”: Alisson has been referred to as the “Messi of goalkeepers” by his former goalkeeping coach at Roma, Roberto Negrisolo. This nickname highlights his exceptional skills and ability to define an era in goalkeeping, much like Lionel Messi has done in forward positions.
- Farm Life: Whenever Alisson is on holiday in Brazil, he enjoys spending time on his farm, where he rides horses. This connection to nature and his roots provides a balance to his high-pressure career in football.
- Record Transfer Fee: When Alisson joined Liverpool from AS Roma in 2018, he became the most expensive goalkeeper in history at the time, with a transfer fee of £66.8 million (€72.5 million).
- Awards and Recognition: Alisson has been recognized as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, winning The Best FIFA Goalkeeper award in 2019 and the inaugural Yashin Trophy the same year. He has also been included in the FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11 twice.