Alexis Mac Allister signs for Liverpool

Liverpool Football Club have completed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister after the player passed a medical and and inked a long term contract.





Personal terms were officially agreed this week after Brighton gave the player permission to proceed with a transfer, although these were, of course, agreed some time ago.

The 24-year-old World Cup winner made it very clear that he was only interested in signing for Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool despite receiving offers from a number of Premier League clubs, including a very late approach from Champions Manchester City.

We’re not going to pretend we know what the transfer fee is. Like everyone else, we can only speculate on the terms of the deal at the present time. KOPTALK sources recently reported on the members’ website that the contract is “heavily incentivised” in terms of personal contributions and achievements. When credible sources can confirm the transfer fee, that will be posted on the live updates thread on the members’ website that relates specifically to this transfer.

Liverpool are already focusing on additional recruitment attempts with one club insider stating that the club’s “intentions are beyond determined this summer”.