Alberto Moleiro Liverpool transfer chatter increasing

There are further reports in Spain today that claim Liverpool are considering making a formal offer for Las Palmas attacking midfielder Alberto Moleiro (20).

The Spain Under 21 international, who can be deployed as a number 10 or on either wing, has been mooted as a potential summer signing for the Reds for several weeks now and if reports are to be believed, he could be available for a reduced fee with his club said to be willing to cash in.

Fresh information from Spain states that Liverpool have now enquired about the player’s availability with a view to making an offer.

Under contract until 2026, Moleiro has a release clause of €60million (£51.6m) inserted in his deal, but recent reports suggested that he could be allowed to leave for a fee thought to be around €25m-€30m (£21.5m-£25.8m).

Las Palmas sporting director Luis Helguera recently admitted that he would be open to selling the club’s top talent due to the confidence they have in their academy.

He said: “We have no problem selling players like Pedri or Moleiro or any other for that matter, because we truly believe in what we do, in the work we do, and in how we develop our players and how we provide them with the tools so they can grow.

“So for sure, very soon you will see young players at ages 17, 18 or 16, playing in the first team. This is a way we understand football and that’s the way we do things here.”

KOPTALK sources have previously claimed that Moleiro has been scouted by the Reds, but nothing new has come out of the club with regards our initial interest for several months now. What we do know is that Liverpool are in the market for a wide player this summer. That appears to be a priority if the latest whispers are to believed. However, that may depend on who does or doesn’t leave Anfield this summer.

It’s worth pointing out that Inter Milan appear to have a strong interest in Moleiro.

