Ajax defender Devyne Rensch linked – André transfer risk

Liverpool have been linked with 20-year-old Ajax defender Devyne Rensch.

The versatile youngster, who has made one late substitute appearance for Netherlands vs Turkey back in 2021, is usually deployed as a right-back, but he can also play in the centre of defence or on the opposite side.





Under contract until 2025, Rensch is said to be attracting the interest of Liverpool scouts, although the sources of these claims isn’t the best. However, as it’s so quiet just now, multiple media outlets are touching on the reports surrounding the player. We’re chiming in just to warn you that the original source isn’t an outlet which we’d have much faith in. It doesn’t mean it’s not true, but the amount of publications that are now piggy-backing on the original report gives it more noise which some fans may think is an indicator of credibility. It is not. Monitor, but be cautious.

Meanwhile, claims that were posted on Twitter yesterday regarding a Liverpool delegation heading to Brazil to try and strike a deal for André, could damage the possibility of a deal being brokered. Specific details that were posted on the KopTalk Members site more than a week ago and lifted word for word were embarrassingly posted by a so called ITK yesterday and passed off as their own information. While we are used to that, the original source of that information strongly emphasised at the time of posting that the specifics of that development must be kept as private as possible hence why we didn’t publish an article about this publicly here on the non-members’ website. The source’s position has now not only been made potentially difficult, but they have pointed out that Liverpool’s progress on this deal could now alert other clubs and could make the deal much harder for the Reds to secure.