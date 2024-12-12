PODCAST: Salah on the Brink of History (and a New Liverpool Contract) – ‘Zvezda’s Messi’ Scouted

A new and free episode of the KopTalk Podcast featuring the very latest Liverpool FC news has been published and is currently syndicating to various podcast platforms.

Thursday’s episode is 40 minutes long.

Our free podcast is hosted on Spreaker. Those episodes are then syndicated to a number of platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

We recommend you download the free Pocket Casts app and then search ‘KopTalk’ or ‘Liverpool FC KopTalk’ within that app. Also search ‘Dunk Knows Best’ if you want a bit more of the KopTalk editor (not football related!)

To receive completely ad-free episodes before anyone else, along with exclusive bonus content, you can support our podcast by becoming a Podcast Patron!

For new episode updates you may also want to follow the podcast on Facebook and X.

Both podcasts above are 18+ and not for the easily offended.