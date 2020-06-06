RB Leipzig deny reaching agreement with Chelsea for Timo Werner

RB Leipzig have denied that they have an agreement in place with Chelsea for Timo Werner.





Reports have stated that both clubs had reached a deal for the 24-year-old hitman, but Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff has rubbished the claims.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Mintzlaff said: “We haven’t had an exchange with Chelsea yet.

“So far, Timo Werner has not drawn the clause, nor has a club sent a transfer contract.

“We have nothing to report and do not take part in the daily speculation.”

KOPTALK sources have previously stated that Werner hadn’t, as yet, inked any paperwork with Chelsea meaning Liverpool could still step up to the table. That, however, would require a u-turn by the club’s hierarchy who have so far refused to meet the player’s release fee.

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp was hoping to add Werner to his squad over the summer and the player has been desperate to make the switch to Anfield. However, the Werner camp recently made it clear to Liverpool officials that they couldn’t wait until next year for Liverpool to try and strike better deal.

Chelsea are hoping to rubber-stamp paperwork next week and we expect that to happen, unless, of course, Liverpool make a late move.