Liverpool make Florentino Luis enquiry – Inacio, Kone, Thuram

Liverpool Football Club has made an approach to Benfica to check on the availability of their defensive midfielder Florentino Luis.

KOPTALK sources suggested earlier in the week that the 23-year-old’s name could be flagged up and it would now appear that a discreet approach has been made. Information is limited at this time, but as we mentioned yesterday on the VIP Members’ website and KopTalk.TV, this is a name that we would pay close attention to as the Reds desperately try to find a DM.





Obviously a number of midfielders are being linked with the Reds each day at the moment, but Luis along with PSV’s Ibrahim Sangare, are 2 names that were discussed at an internal meeting earlier this week. We expect Liverpool to come to a conclusion soon as to who to bid for next and whether that’s either of these 2, we’ll have to wait and see. We expect the Reds to swoop before Tuesday and that’s based on specific information provided to us.

Meanwhile, back in February, you may recall that we told you that we would make an approach for Sporting centre-back Goncalo Inacio during the summer. Club insiders insisted this would be the case, but as yet, we’ve seen nothing. However, we were informed this morning that the club may still yet step up. So again, please monitor.

KOPTALK sources continue to claim that Liverpool could revisit players that they have previously sniffed around including Manu Kone, Khephren Thuram and Ryan Gravenberch. Liverpool’s preference seems to be in that order too. This suggestion was previously shared on our free LFC news mailing list on 9th August and is being repeated to us on an almost daily basis.

Fulham’s Joao Palhinha and Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure are also on the list, but there are fears that Premier League clubs will demand unrealistic fees having seen what the Reds were willing to invest in Moises Caicedo. Speculation surrounding the duo will no doubt increase soon as Liverpool step up their enquiries.

We have to admit that right now we have absolutely no idea who will be brought in, but we’re not sure that Jorg Schmadtke or Jurgen Klopp know either.

