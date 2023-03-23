Liverpool linked with Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen

Reports today claim that Liverpool are tracking Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

The Reds have been tipped to cash in on Caoimhin Kelleher in the summer with the goalkeeper having also apparently indicated that it could be the right time for him to consider a new challenge elsewhere. If that is to be the case, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp will be in the market for another back-up ‘keeper and that’s where the 20-year-old Verbruggen comes into play.





It is claimed that Klopp has been ‘charmed’ by Verbruggen who is under contract until 2025 and who is reportedly also attracting interest from Manchester United.

Voetbal Nieuws claim that a fee in the region of £10million would be enough to secure the player’s signature.

Anderlecht turned down an offer from Burnley last summer which was believed to be around £6million.

