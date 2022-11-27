Liverpool appoint new club doctor

Liverpool Football Club has appointed Jonathan Power as the new club doctor. The position had been vacant since the departure of Jim Moxon in the summer.

Although Power won’t take up his full responsibilities with the Reds until early next year due to other commitments, he will travel with the club when they head to Dubai for next month’s training camp.

He has previously worked for the Football Association as England’s team performance medicine doctor and was also a team physician with the England Under 17s. His CV also includes spells with Brentford, Leeds Rhinos and Yorkshire Carnegie Rugby Union Club. He has also worked for the NHS and was the Team Doctor for Team GB at the Australian Youth Olympic Festival in 2013. He was also the Team Doctor with the Team GB Triathlon team in the lead up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

A dozen candidates were interviewed for the position with the process overseen by Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp.

