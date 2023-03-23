Jude Bellingham £97m ‘bid’ – LATEST

There are rumours circulating today that Liverpool have tabled a £97million offer for Jude Bellingham following a report from Spanish publication MARCA. The article, obviously in Spanish, does not make such a claim, but does touch on what they believe Borussia Dortmund are looking for in terms of a fee.

MARCA, Real Madrid’s unofficial mouthpiece, are suggesting that a fixed fee in the region of £97.4m to £102m which could rise to £132.7m depending on appearances and bonuses, is what Borussia Dortmund are haggling for. These sums are estimates having been converted from Euros.





It is claimed that Real Madrid believe they are in pole position to secure the player’s signature in the summer. They’re convinced that his preference is the Bernabéu and that it is his immediate family that have their heart set on a move back to England and not the player. Greater personal terms are on offer from the Premier League but Real don’t feel that they need to compete on that front as they’re going with the vibe that the player will choose them regardless. They also feel that they will receive confirmation of this within the next 3 weeks.

MARCA state that Manchester City are in a stronger position than Liverpool and not just for financial reasons and point out that Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp sees Bellingham as “fundamental” to his summer rebuild.

The article makes reference to Real’s very highly respected chief scout Juni Calafat so one could assume that he is the one feeding the information to MARCA. According to KOPTALK sources, Calafat met with Mark Bellingham, the player’s father and representative, earlier this month. There have been no claims that Mark Bellingham has had any formal or informal conversations with Liverpool as yet.

In summary, it sounds like Real Madrid are willing to pay a higher transfer fee than English clubs but despite the expected arrogance of the article, there is a hint that they accept that they could lose out if the player opts for a better personal package offered by the likes of City or Liverpool because Real won’t go there. As much as Bellingham has been identified as their primary target for the summer, it would appear that they aren’t willing to throw everything at him like they were Kylian Mbappe.

Meanwhile, Liverpool legend Phil Thompson fears Liverpool fans are going to be left disappointed in the summer with Bellingham more likely to go elsewhere.

The former Reds’ skipper and assistant manager, said: “All Liverpool fans, everybody, thinks that Jude Bellingham is going to sign and I’ve tried to tell a number of people.

“I do Q and A’s at Anfield and you ask 50 people in the room ‘Who thinks Jude Bellingham is coming to Liverpool?’ and 48 of them will put their hands up.

“But you’ve got to get it out your minds. This could be the biggest let down for all Liverpool fans.

“Because he’s mates with Trent, because he is mates with Jordan, people think it’s going to happen.”

Back in January, KOPTALK revealed talks between Liverpool representatives and Mason Mount’s representatives had taken place on Merseyside. Those talks were deemed “very positive” with the player apparently said to be very keen on the idea of making a potential summer move to Anfield if Liverpool stepped forward. Since then, Mount’s name has been touted more and more and not just by self-appointed ITKs on social media. Credible journalists have started pushing the ‘Mount to Anfield’ line quite a bit since Liverpool crashed out of the Champions League and Thommo believes he would be a good addition to Klopp’s squad.

“We need that sort of player,” he added. “There’s been talk of Mason Mount. Yes. He’s 25, 26. He’s creative and he gives you goals from midfield which we’ve lacked.”

Our opinions about the possibility of signing Bellingham can be found on the KopTalk VIP Members’ website along with live updates. However, if you’re not a member, we would urge you to ignore almost everything you’re currently hearing and seeing because much of it is just clubs and agents playing out a huge game of bluff and that includes Liverpool and 3rd party representatives acting on behalf of the Reds. Speculation surrounding the player’s future also sells, hence all the click-baiting articles that we are subjected to on a daily basis which are usually regurgitated nonsense, but with various claims just written in a different order. If you’re a die-hard mature Red, join us within our VIP members’ community to avoid it all.

You are reminded that MARCA’s job is to unsettle players that Real Madrid want to snap up and to spread propaganda that benefits the Spanish giants.

You can support our efforts by becoming a KopTalk VIP Member. KopTalk is a fans’ site that exists as a result of the support of our community. Without your support we wouldn’t have been able to provide our content over the last 25 years!