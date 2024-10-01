Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa miss training ahead of Bologna visit

Liverpool duo Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa were both absent from training today as the Reds prepare for the visit of Bologna in the Champions League tomorrow night.

Information is limited at the present time, but we do know that Jota has a foot problem and is sitting out as a precaution. A scan on the 27-year-old Portugal international’s foot came back fine so that isn’t serious.

There’s no whispers coming out of the AXA Training Centre at the moment with regards Chiesa, but we expect Reds’ boss Arne Slot to brief the media at this afternoon’s pre-match press conference as to the status of both players.

The good news is that both Darwin Nunez and Andy Robertson did take part in today’s session. They had been minor doubts ahead of tomorrow’s match. Nunez sat out Liverpool’s Premier League victory over Wolves at the weekend due to illness while Robertson picked up a knock during the game.