Alisson ‘tempted’ by big money move to Saudi Arabia – CLAIMS

Reports today claim that Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr want to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker. It is also claimed that the 30-year-old Brazilian shot stopper is said to be ‘tempted by this new challenge’.





The original claims were made by Darren Lewis of The Mirror newspaper and he’s not someone that we’d pay specific attention to regarding matters at Anfield. It may be true that someone at Al-Nassr has had a word in his ear about their desire to recruit Alisson, but the entire report sounds like a load of old guff.

Lewis tries to suggest that the Saudis feel they could recruit Alisson because his wife might be friends with Firmino’s wife.

He writes: ‘They also believe they can capitalise on Alisson’s relationship with Firmino in particular … the two Brazilians’ wives are understood to be friendly with positive first impressions from players’ wives in the Middle East resonating favourably with others back in England.’

After making the claims that Alisson is the subject of interest from Al-Nassr, the usual disclaimer that many journos add to their bold claims then follows.

He added: ‘Liverpool have not had any bids or approaches for their Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup-winning keeper. He continues to be not for sale – nor has Alisson expressed any desire to them to leave.’

As a result of the original report by Lewis, multiple outlets are now regurgitating his claims with Footmercato, for example, claiming that Alisson is ‘tempted’ by the idea of a challenge with the Saudi outfit while a Liverpool FC fans’ site chimed in by publishing an ‘exclusive’ claiming that sources close to the player had told them he has no intention to leave Anfield. No quotes were included, not even from an unnamed source, but that should generate a few pennies as fans desperately try to discover the truth surrounding these latest claims.

Subscribe to KopTalk.TV, our free YouTube channel, for more on this and for other Liverpool FC news.