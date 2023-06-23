Who would be the ideal signings for Liverpool?

Liverpool remain actively searching for midfield reinforcements, even after securing the signing of Alexis Mac Allister earlier in the summer transfer window.

Jorg Schmadtke, the club’s newly appointed sporting director, has been entrusted with the task of identifying and recruiting additional players as part of Jurgen Klopp’s rebuilding process during the off-season. The departures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita have created a need for at least one more midfield addition.

Liverpool has expressed interest in several potential targets to bolster their midfield options, including Khephren Thuram from Nice, Manu Kone from Borussia Monchengladbach, Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo, Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich, and Romeo Lavia from Southampton.

The club is also anticipating departures, with Fabio Carvalho, Sepp van den Berg, Caoimhin Kelleher, and Leighton Clarkson potentially following the path of Calvin Ramsay in leaving the club.

Meanwhile, the 2023/24 season fixture is out, revealing some tough ties for the Reds in December.

Contrary to previous reports linking Liverpool with James Ward-Prowse, the club has compiled a shortlist of five potential midfield targets. The list includes Khephren Thuram from Nice, Manu Kone from Borussia Monchengladbach, Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo, Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich, and Romeo Lavia from Southampton. It is important to note that this list is not definitive and could potentially change.

Khephren Thuram, Borussia Monchengladbach

Khephren Thuram, 22, is the brother of Marcus Thuram, a prominent player for Borussia Monchengladbach, and the son of former Barcelona defender Lilian Thuram. Since moving from Monaco in June 2019, he has amassed over 100 Ligue 1 appearances for Nice. It is estimated that Thuram carries a valuation of around £50 million.

Manu Kone, Borussia Monchengladbach

Manu Kone, 22, has been making a positive impression since his transfer from Toulouse to Borussia Monchengladbach two years ago. While he is yet to earn a senior national team cap for France, there is reported interest in the £35 million-rated midfielder from Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ryan Gravenberch, Bayern Munich

Ryan Gravenberch's time at Bayern Munich has been disappointing, with limited playing time and lack of progress. He has only started once and accumulated 307 minutes in the Bundesliga this season. It's likely he might seek an exit from the club. Gravenberch, similar to Bellingham and Guimaraes, is a skilled ball carrier and contributes defensively. At just 20 years old, Liverpool could benefit from adding such a talented young midfielder to their squad.

Gabri Veiga, Celta Vigo

Gabri Veiga, just 20 years old, has made a significant impact at Celta Vigo. With nine goals and three assists, he has played a vital role in keeping the team clear of relegation in La Liga. Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Liverpool are monitoring him due to his impressive performances. Veiga’s defensive contribution includes an average of two tackles per 90 minutes, and he also showcases his ability to drive the team forward with 1.7 dribbles per 90 minutes. With a rumored €40 million release clause, a summer bidding war for this Spanish talent is already on, with Chelsea reportedly making inquiries.

Romeo Lavia, Southampton

Romeo Lavia, at the age of 19, is the youngest among the four potential targets identified by Liverpool. Despite his tender age, Lavia already possesses Premier League experience from his time with Southampton. Following Southampton’s relegation, the talented midfielder may be eager to secure a move away from St Mary’s, although his price tag is expected to be at least £50 million.

The notable age difference between the younger targets and James Ward-Prowse is one of the factors contributing to Liverpool's diminished interest in the Southampton captain. However, it is highly likely that Ward-Prowse will still secure a transfer to another Premier League club, given his impressive record of 27 goals in the competition since September 2020. Spurs is a possible destination for Ward-Prowse.