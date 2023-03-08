What needs to happen for Liverpool to make sure they into the Champions League?

It has been a season to forget for the Reds. Out of both the domestic cup competitions they won last year, Liverpool are fighting for a European spot next season, as Jurgen Klopp’s men currently sit 5th in the Premier League following their 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace, resulting in “resources” demands from the club’s owners.

Let alone the Champions League, the Reds might even miss out on UEL places next season and this has spurred serious concerns among kopites. As things stand for Liverpool, it is vital they acknowledge the situation and look ahead to the coming fixtures with Champions League qualification a must priority.

Why is Champions League qualification as important for the Reds?

The monetary benefits allocated for Champions League spots is one too significant to miss out for Liverpool, given their current financial condition. Quite evidently, any future transfer targets may not be inclined to join the Reds if they aren’t playing in the Champions League.

As a team that has dueled for the Champions League title and the EPL crown up until the last game of the season, it is by far a huge downgrade for Jurgen Klopp and Co to be struggling for European spots this season. If Liverpool fail to secure Champions League qualification by the end of the current season, it will be a lethal hit – in regard to both financial and sporting aspects – for the European giants.

How can Liverpool qualify for the Champions League?

So what should happen for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp to get to the top four? Liverpool is set to face all of the teams contending for Champions League football in the coming fixtures, namely Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham, Fulham, and Brentford.

By beating them not only will the Reds be adding to their own tally, but they can also limit their rivals from gaining a lead up the table. Liverpool needs to avoid defeat at all costs in face of their next opponents and make sure they come out with all 3 points. Furthermore, nothing boosts the team morale than a well fought victory.

On the tactical ground, they MUST improve their play in the center of the field to garner interest surrounding Liverpool live scores and results. Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, and Keita are all aging and no longer foster the searing pace they once did. While not all of them are to be benched, Liverpool must look up to their youngsters to bring in energy shoulder to shoulder with creativity in the midfield. Harvey Elliot and Stefan Bajcetic must be started regularly and it also demands Thiago be played in his natural position.

Liverpool’s defence – once deemed the best in Europe – has seen a steady decline with Trent Alexander Arnold and Andy Robertson letting goals in from both their ends. To counter this problem, Klopp could use his attacking fullbacks as wingers to provide creativity up front. Although it may not necessarily add integrity to the defence line, playing a back three of Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Joel Matip or Joe Gomez when he returns from injury is sure to provide stability at the back.

The return of Luiz Diaz and Diogo Jota from injury means a boost for Liverpool. While not as bona fide starters, they could surely be used as super subs to provide instant energy and creativity. Darwin Nunez needs service upfront and Salah could instead be used as a creative forward to provide those assists to Nunez.

Klopp also needs to understand that in order to win he has to make sacrifices. The Liverpool boss needs to bench some of his veterans at certain points. A lot of these players have already won everything and as such are not performing like they once used to. It is up to him to ask them to up their game, or to cut down on their playtime.

Most importantly, Klopp has to bring back that winning mentality once so well integrated with the Kops. The best way to improve morale is to get results. A good run of matches will naturally lead to a return in form.

Above all, Klopp cannot overwork his players. Most are returning from injuries and can be forced to injury relapses if they are risked over unnecessary playtime. So the medical team and Klopp will need to approach the game hand in hand.

If fortune favors in the coming fixtures, Liverpool could still turn their season around. Klopp needs to find solutions quickly because time is running out for the Reds. But as they say, fortune favors the bold and the Reds are one valiant European elite.