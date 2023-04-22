What Does Ten Hag Need in the Summer to Turn United into Title Contenders?

Manchester United have had a torrid time over the past few years. A string of failed managerial appointments, wantaway players, and poor on-field results pointed to deep-seated issues with the club itself, resulting in numerous protests calling for change at the very top.

Once a safe choice for anyone interested in football betting, United’s fall from grace was nothing short of remarkable. However, things appeared to turn a corner with the appointment of Erik ten Hag in April 2022. His no-nonsense approach and calm demeanour steadied a near-sinking ship and gave fans a glimmer of hope that all was not lost. While this season’s title is out of reach, what does Ten Hag need in the summer to make a push for next year’s trophy?

Who has Ten Hag Brought in?

When Ten Hag arrived at Old Trafford, the squad was a mish-mash of players from different managers, with a jumbled philosophy and a completely unbalanced structure. His task was to put this right, and he effectively unified the club with his calm yet formidable presence.

During his tenure so far, Ten Hag has brought in players like Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, Anthony, and Casemiro. The latter has had an enormous impact, solidifying the midfield and thus supporting the backline and incentivizing the attack.

This signing speaks to Ten Hag’s tactical nous, he knew he had to get winners into the side to reignite a positive mentality. With 18 major trophies at Real Madrid, including an astonishing five Champions Leagues, Casemiro was more than qualified for the role.

Positives and Negatives

Currently, Manchester United sit fourth in the Premier League table. They have 56 points from 29 games played, level with Newcastle but behind on goal difference. A top-three spot is certainly realistic, a far cry from what many fans would have been expecting.

In fact, it was over Newcastle that Ten Hag led United to their first piece of silverware in six years, beating the Magpies 2-0 in the Carabao Cup Final.

However, these positives have been marred by some incredibly poor performances, not least a 7 – 0 humbling at Anfield. This speaks of a frailty and mental fragility that still runs through the core of the squad, one that Ten Hag will need transfer windows and financial backing to get rid of.

What Players Does He Need?

If we look at the league table, United has a goal difference of 7+. This is significantly lower than any other team in the top five, the closest being Tottenham on +13 and Manchester City running away with it on +48.

This says two things; United are conceding too much and not scoring enough. While Rashford has had a fantastic season, they need to get someone in to support and push for his place. Napoli’s forward Victor Osimhen has been tipped for a move to Old Trafford, while full-back Denzel Dumfries and Alessandro Bastoni have also been rumoured to be in Ten Hag’s sights.

Conclusion

Ten Hag has undoubtedly turned United’s fortunes around. However, if he wants to push for the title next season, he is definitely going to need reinforcements.