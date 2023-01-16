Should Liverpool reconsider an Osimhen approach?

“Jürgen Klopp” (CC BY-ND 2.0) by ausmpott_

When Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven at the start of the January transfer window, it seemed that their hunt for a new front man was over. While the club has struggled to fill the void left by Sadio Mane’s departure, the Reds are now heavily covered up front.

Mohamed Salah continues with the responsibility of scoring the majority of goals for Jurgen Klopp’s men, but he is now supported by Gakpo and Darwin Nunez. Liverpool may well be out of the race to sign Napoli’s Victor Osomhen as a result, but would they regret it if the productive Nigerian international were to join one of their Premier League rivals?

Osimhen Assessed

Victor Osimhen’s goals are on course to bring Napoli their first Serie A title in 33 years. At the start of the new year, the club were on top of the division after 17 games, and they were enjoying a seven-point lead over their nearest rivals Juventus.

Nigerian international striker Osimhen scored the winner in Napoli’s 2-0 victory over Sampdoria and that brought his tally to 11 for the season in all competitions. Ten of those goals have come in just 13 league games, and that’s why the 24-year-old is on the radar of some top clubs across Europe.

Last season was affected by injury but the striker still managed 18 goals in 32 games. It’s the type of ratio that could get Liverpool back on track in the second half of this campaign.

Liverpool’s Remaining Targets

At the start of the season, Liverpool would have held genuine hopes of winning their second Premier League title in four seasons. However, a poor set of results means that the club needs to reassess those aims.

The New Year began in the worst possible fashion with a 3-1 defeat away to Brentford. The loss left the Reds in sixth place, 16 points behind leaders Arsenal and seven points off the top four.

The Champions League places are now a minimum target for Klopp’s men and, despite their current sixth place, Liverpool remain fourth favourites for a top four finish. According to the best football betting sites in India, the Reds are behind Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal in the top four markets.

Should Liverpool Reignite Their Interest?

Around November time, Liverpool were widely mentioned as Victor Osimhen’s next destination. Following the Reds’ capture of Cody Gakpo, the focus has switched to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

Having already spent heavily on Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, the spectre of Financial Fair Play may also play a part. However, while United, PSG and others may be scrapping for a January deal, it appears that Osimhen isn’t going anywhere just yet.

With Napoli closing in on the title, the Nigerian striker has hinted that he wants to stay at the club and finish the job. That would push everything back to the end of the season when the timing may be more suited to a Liverpool bid.

With Gakpo on board, it’s tough to see the Reds making any more major striking acquisitions before the end of this season. Injury to Virgil Van Dijk suggests that the club’s priorities remain elsewhere for now.

However, if a striker with Victor Osimhen’s record does become available, it may be unwise to let a major Premier League rival take advantage.