LFC Women’s players to look out for at the FIFA World Cup

The Women’s FIFA World Cup is just around the corner, as the best players from all around the globe prepare to compete. The huge prize of the World Cup trophy will be up for grabs, and many Liverpool Women’s players will star at the showpiece event. It is perhaps unlikely that there will be an LFC winner at the tournament, but many will still be aiming to showcase their talents to the wider footballing world.

Niamh Fahey

Niamh Fahey is the Liverpool Women’s captain, and on the international side of things, she has been crucial too. Fahey was the most experienced member of the Irish defensive unit that secured qualification for their first-ever FIFA World Cup.

History awaits Niamh Fahey The Galway native is expected to make her 100th appearance for Ireland WNT joining an illustrious club with Emma Byrne, Aine O’Gorman and Ciara Grant. Tonight the Liverpool defender was presented with a special gold cap to make the occasion 📸 FAI pic.twitter.com/vbFiW01oVL — THE WNL SHOW (@thewnlshow) February 15, 2022

Ireland is not expected to make waves in Australia and New Zealand this summer, but just being there will represent a huge level of pride for the likes of Fahey. Well into her mid-30s this will likely represent her sole appearance at a FIFA World Cup tournament. Fahey has reached the pinnacle of football in the latter part of her career, and she will be keen to deliver a string of immaculate performances in Oceania.

Megan Campbell

Megan Campbell is another defender that happens to be an Ireland international. She is also a key member of the Reds’ defensive setup. Campbell has earned 47 caps for her nation and will be hoping she features in the World Cup squad this summer.

The former Manchester City star started Ireland’s qualifying fixture against Finland back in September which secured her nation’s place in the World Cup playoffs. Campbell also featured in the squad back in February to play against China but was overlooked for the international friendlies played in April.

It is unclear whether she will be given a place in the World Cup squad, but her versatility to also play in the fullback area could provide her with the upper hand over other alternatives.

Shanice van de Sanden

Shanice van de Sanden was once the Netherlands star forward. For several years she was one of the most prolific scorers in international football. But since playing in the Olympic Games in 2021 she has been overlooked for the Netherlands squad. She has surprisingly been named in the provisional World Cup squad this year. Perhaps her consistency in regularly scoring goals over three decades could make her an excellent wildcard option for her country.

Shanice van de Sanden will wear the No.19 shirt. SVS: “In my head I was already waiting for them to come back into the WSL, I was following them everywhere. A lot has changed since I left. I didn’t know Matt [Beard] but after my first phone call I knew I’d sign for Liverpool.” pic.twitter.com/9zSxFRxFwL — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) July 16, 2022

There will undoubtedly be LFC representation at the biggest women’s footballing tournament this year. A winner returning to Prenton Park is a genuine possibility in the form of van de Sanden, but a strong showing from a host of players at the tournament would reflect well on the Merseyside team in general.