Key Liverpool Players Set to Feature at Euro 2024

Liverpool are set to be well-represented at the European Championship this summer in Germany. With the domestic season now over for the Reds, focus has now turned to the major international tournament for many of the club’s players.

Here is a look at some of the key squad members competing at Euro 2024 and their roles for their respective countries.

Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold (England)

Liverpool defenders Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been called up to Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024, and they could play key roles in the Three Lions team. Both players are versatile to play various roles in the team.

Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

The Netherlands are also one of the leading contenders for the trophy in Germany this summer. Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and forward Cody Gakpo are important players in the Dutch team.

Van Dijk has played 66 times for his country, so he has a lot of experience in international football. The Liverpool defender missed Euro 2020 due to injury, but he is fully fit this time as he bids to lead his country to success.

Gakpo scored three goals for the Dutch team at the World Cup in 2022. He had an excellent season for Liverpool in the 2023/24 campaign, scoring 26 goals in all competitions. The forward heads to Germany in good form.

Diogo Jota (Portugal)

Striker Diogo Jota has already experienced success for his country, as Portugal won the Nations League in 2019. Jota is part of a strong attacking line at Euro 2024, as he will play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandez.

Jota will more likely start as a centre-forward in Roberto Martinez’s team. He has already scored 12 goals for his country, and he should extend his tally in the latest European Championship.

Andy Robertson (Scotland)

Full back Andy Robertson is another Liverpool player who will captain his country at Euro 2024. The 30-year-old is a vital player for Scotland, and he will be doing all he can to help Steve Clarke’s side progress from Group A of the tournament.

Robertson has already established himself as one of the best Scotland defenders of his generation. After the success he has had at Liverpool, he is one of the most decorated Scottish players in history.

Scotland are playing their second consecutive European Championship this summer. They booked their place in Germany after finishing second behind Spain in their qualifying campaign. Their most notable victory in that campaign was their 2-0 success against Spain at Hampden Park.

Euro 2024 takes place between 14th of June and 14th of July. It is the 17th edition of the European competition this year.