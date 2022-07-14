Joe Gomez: Liverpool’s forgotten ready to make a comeback?

The last two seasons would have taken a significant toll on Joe Gomez after the defender ruptured his patella tendon whilst away on international duty in November 2020. It was a setback that ensured that Gomez would miss 39 games in all whilst only managing to take part in 15 Premier League matches since the incident took place in England’s training camp during early autumn two years ago. It goes without saying that this type of lengthy spell on the sidelines is what every professional footballer lies awake at night dreading and for all the “I’ll be back stronger” generic Instagram posts peddled out by a players’ management company, the reality is that footballers face some of the toughest tests of their professional careers when forced to spend months away from the game.

What type of player will Liverpool be getting back?

The good news for Liverpool is that Gomez has managed to come out the other side and looks set to now fight for his place in this talented Reds defence. In fact, Gomez’s rehabilitation and commitment to returning to full fitness have been so impressive that the club recently rewarded the 25-year-old with a new long-term deal until the summer of 2027. You can read a lot into that decision with the Liverpool hierarchy typically being cautious when handing out long contracts and often deciding against doing so if there is any element of doubt. Essentially, this should tell Liverpool fans that Gomez is back to his best now that the club has made him an integral part of the future.

Another point to consider when assessing Gomez’s contract renewal and what to expect is the reaction of Liverpool supporters which was one of relief rather than suspicion. Indeed, the thought of losing the former Charlton trainee caused a great deal of anxiety among the fanbase and it’s easy to see why despite the defender playing only fractionally, more than a dozen times, in the league over the last 24 months.

This is primarily down to the fact that Gomez played a starring role in Liverpool’s 2019/2020 Premier League triumph having made 28 appearances for the Reds in that unforgettable season. In short, Liverpool fans know exactly what they’re getting from Gomez when he’s fit and it’s enough to ensure that the club are able to finish as champions of England.

In addition to that, the sense of relief also had a lot to do with Gomez apparently being unhappy with a lack of game time as he made his way back from injury. The player didn’t say as much publicly but there’s often no smoke without fire and you can imagine that Gomez may have been feeling as if his career was passing before his very eyes. So with this in mind, it’s easier to be understanding of the fact that a player wants to begin playing again as soon as possible. As initially touched on, the good news is that Liverpool and Gomez now seem to be in total harmony regarding his role at the club which is why he felt confident putting pen to paper on a five-year deal.

Gomez set for a crucial pre-season

Everything points to it being all systems go for Gomez’s second act at Liverpool and encouragingly fans can expect Jurgen Klopp to use the 25-year-old in a central role when they touch down in Thailand for pre-season. As it turns out, this should be a good match environment for Gomez to draw on as he continues his road back from injury given that even though Liverpool are 6000 miles from Anfield, they should get an incredibly strong turnout for their games in Thailand owing to how many fans they have in the country. In fact, this is a nation that is really keen on the beautiful game. This best football betting website (เว็บพนันบอลที่ดีที่สุด) that offers fans a detailed betting guide shows how much the national conversation centres around anything to do with football. Indeed, as the above website illustrates, millions of fans can nowadays enjoy a compiled list of established bookmakers so that they can get the best deals and promotions with secure payment options. Needless to say, many of those bets to be placed will be on Liverpool to win the league and stop Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City from winning a hat-trick of titles.

It will be a tall ask but it’s worth keeping in mind that the last time Gomez was fit for the entirety of a season, Liverpool were able to win the Premier League.

Everyone around the world connected to the Anfield club will be hoping that history repeats itself now that Liverpool’s once-forgotten man is back on centre stage.