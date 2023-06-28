How Popular is Liverpool in Europe?

If LFC has one thing in common with the best bookmakers listed by footballwhispers, it’s the club’s popularity on sports betting sites, both in the UK and across Europe.

Thanks to the club’s rich history and success, it has captured the hearts of many fans not only in Europe but all over the world.

Liverpool’s Fan Reach

In terms of social media followers, Liverpool dominates the U.K. Market and Australia.

Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

On Instagram, the club has amassed a following of 42.7 million users and 23.8 million on Twitter. On the Facebook platform, there are 36.4 million fans who follow the club’s page.

Fan Websites

Liverpool is estimated to have around 500 total fan websites. These provide news, photos and commentary boards where supporters can discuss their opinions on transfers, players and game results, for example.

How many fans does Liverpool have?

Liverpool has about 200 million fans around the world, making it one of the most popular clubs. Other teams like Real Madrid and Manchester United have 250 million, while Bayern Munich and Juventus have 150 and 120 million, respectively.

Number of fans compared to other clubs

The table below compares Liverpool’s number of fans, supporter websites, and social media followers to some of the other top teams around the world. The numbers are ever changing as people become fans every day and these data are an estimate:

Club Number of global fans (estimate) Twitter followers (million) Instagram followers (million) Number of fan websites (estimate) Liverpool 200 million 23.8 42.7 500 Real Madrid 250 million 36.8 122.4 1,000 Manchester Utd 250 million 26.3 73.2 700 Barcelona 300 million 33.1 122.9 800 Bayern Munich 150 million 9.5 52.6 400 Juventus 120 million 14.2 45.8 300

The Club’s Popularity in Europe

The club has a devoted and passionate fan base that stretches across Europe and all over the globe. The “Liverpool Way” highlights the club’s ideals of sticking together as one, which has contributed to the supporters developing a strong feeling of community. The renowned “You’ll Never Walk Alone” anthem, sung by Liverpool fans before every match, has become a hallmark of the club’s identity and resonates with many of them.

When did Liverpool’s popularity start to peak?

The Reds began their success in European competition in 1964-1965 after winning the Football League Championship the prior season.

The team began to gain popularity around Europe during the 70s thanks to their first UEFA Cup win during the 1972-1973 season, followed by their first European Cup triumph in the 1976-1977 season. More and more countries around Europe began to broadcast their Premier League games, earning them fans in droves.

Liverpool was by far England’s most successful football team prior to the Premier League era, having won 18 titles by 1990.

The Reds had early success in the twentieth century, especially after the First and Second World Wars. But their supremacy became clear after Bill Shankly was appointed manager in 1959 and established a winning mentality and culture.

In domestic competition, the team has proven victorious with 19 League titles, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, and 16 FA Community Shields.

Post 1990, Liverpool have finished as Premier League runners-up on five occasions and most recently won the title during the 2019-2020 season under current manager Jurgen Klopp.

Club History

The club was founded in 1892 and joined the Football League the following year. It has played its home games at Anfield since its inception.

UEFA and International Success

With six CL cups, three UEFA Cups, four UEFA Super Cups, and one FIFA Club World Cup in international competitions, the team has proven its worth.

In 1992-1993, the European Cup became known as the Champions League.

This has helped grow the team’s popularity in various other European countries that don’t regularly watch the Premier League.

2004-2005: What a Champions League final!

The Reds achieved one of the greatest comebacks in all of football history during the 2005 Champions League Final against A.C. Milan at Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

This achievement earned them many new fans.

After scoring three goals during the first half to lead 3-0, A.C. Milan appeared to have won the match with ease. Paolo Maldini grabbed the opener just one minute into the game, and Hernan Crespo scored twice in the span of five minutes (39′ and 44′) just before the halftime whistle.

Steven Gerrard started the comeback by finding the back of the net via a header in the 54th minute. Vladimir Smicer scored from distance just 120 seconds later, and Xabi Alonso found the equalizer in the 61st minute after smashing home the rebound on a saved penalty. It took all but seven minutes to score the three goals and bring the match level at 3-3.

The match went into extra time, and it wasn’t enough to separate the two teams, resulting in an intense penalty shootout. Goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek became the hero after saving two spot kicks from superstars Andrea Pirlo and Andriy Shevchenko. The Reds ultimately triumphed 3-2 in the shootout. Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard was named the man of the match and famously lifted the trophy during post-game celebrations.

The game was nicknamed “The Miracle of Istanbul.”