Are Betting Apps Safe for Download?

Sports betting on today’s major sporting events is now a global multi-billion-dollar industry. Numerous sports betting apps now accept real cash wagers from people living in India, but can they be trusted?

On this page, we will be revealing what to look out for in a good sports betting app, and we will be taking a closer look at the official 10CRIC Sports betting app, which can be downloaded and installed onto any modern iOS or Android smartphone or tablet device for free in just a few seconds.

What makes a trustworthy sports betting app?

There are hundreds of sports betting apps out there today, and choosing the right one for some people can be a daunting task, especially if you’re new to placing bets online and haven’t ever done so before.

You should be looking out for several things before just signing up to any old online sportsbook you may have stumbled across. Here are some of the most important things you should consider before registering a real money account at a sports betting site and downloading their app.

Many of today’s top sports betting apps also have a range of online casino games from some of today’s best software providers.

The most important factors include the following:

Trustworthiness, licensing, security, and ownership

Software & games

Payment options and accepted currencies

Player support and overall customer service

Sports betting market options and competitiveness of their odds

Sports betting/casino bonuses and promotional offers

If you live in India and want a safe cricket betting app download option from your smartphone or tablet device, one of the best Indian sports betting apps we can recommend for you is available now on the 10CRIC10.com website.

What makes the 10CRIC Sports betting app better than any others?

If we take some of the important factors mentioned above and then apply them to the 10CRIC10.com website, we can see that it is an all-around secure real money gambling site. Let’s take a closer look right here.

Trustworthiness, licensing, security, and ownership

10CRIC10.com, which has regular online casino games, live dealer casino games, and sports betting services, is owned and operated by the trusted Chancier B.V., a respected name from the online gambling/iGaming industry.

It has obtained the necessary online gambling licenses to provide real money gambling services to players in multiple jurisdictions by the renowned Curacao eGaming licensing authority.

Also, the website is protected around the clock by state-of-the-art technology known as Secure Socket Layer (128-bit SSL) encryption technology.

If you want to learn more about the website’s security, click or tap on the tiny little padlock symbol that’s usually on display in the web address bar at the top of any page.

10CRIC also has a perfectly secure app. Both the website and apps protect each player’s personal information and preferred payment method details 24/7, 365 days a year.

Software & games

At 10CRIC Casino, the games are supplied by some of the most trusted names from the iGaming industry. For example, the games are frequently tested for fairness, and some of the biggest titles can be found here from fully licensed software providers like Blueprint Gaming, Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Big Time Gaming, Yggdrasil Gaming, and Red Tiger Gaming, to name a few.

Payment options and accepted currencies?

10CRIC Casino and Sports accepts Indian Rupees, which means that you can process transactions and place wagers in your own currency that you’re most familiar with. Therefore, you don’t have to worry about having to use another currency, such as USD, GBP, or EURO, that you may not be so familiar with.

They accept a broad range of popular Indian online payment solutions, which process secure and rapid deposits and withdrawals. For example, right now at 10CRIC, registered members can top up their accounts and cash out their winnings using digital wallets, prepaid voucher cards, cryptocurrencies, direct/instant bank transfers, and credit/debit cards.

Some of the most popular Indian payment solutions you can choose from here are Net Banking and UPI, DogeCoin, Bitcoin and Ethereum, Visa, and MasterCard. They also accept eZeeWallet, Skrill, Neteller, Jeton, AstroPay, and one or two other secure methods.

When using any payment method other than cryptocurrency, you can deposit as little as ₹1,000 each time, but when using crypto, the minimum deposit amount is ₹1,200.

Player support & customer service

The operator of 10CRIC provides top-notch player support to fully registered members, which is only ever a click or tap away. You can reach them 24/7 via telephone on +911171279507 or click on the live chat button to be put in touch with a friendly support agent.

Sports betting market options and competitiveness of their odds

10CRIC is well known for having some of the sports betting industry’s most competitive odds, which means you get a fair price each time you place a bet on cricket or any other sport.

Also, they tend to have multiple betting markets available for each sport. For example, in your average cricket match, you can often place a wager on some of the following markets:

Toss winner (home team or away team)

Highest opening partnership

Player of the match

Dismissal method

The first team to score half a century (50 runs) or a century (100 runs)

Total runs (odd/even)

Most runouts

Top run scorer

Top batsman

Top bowler

You can also bet on match outcome, maximum fours, maximum sixes, the maximum score in an inning, and many other bets. Before placing bets, take your time to learn the different betting markets and what the odds for each market are trying to tell you.

Sports betting/casino bonuses and promotions

10CRIC10.com casino and sports have fantastic bonuses and promotional offers for new and existing players. Their sports betting bonus for new players comes with only a 7x wagering requirement, and their casino welcome bonuses come with a 35x wagering requirement, which is still relatively low.

There’s a guaranteed new player welcome bonus for all new players. Just remember to use bonus code IPL2023 if you sign up here via the 10CRIC Sports page or IPLCASINO, IPLCASINO2, and IPLCASINO 3 (on your first, second, and third deposits, respectively) if you sign up via the 10CRIC Casino page.

Final note

If you want to sign up to 10CRIC – India’s number one real money gambling site, you must be at least 18 years old. Remember to have fun and gamble responsibly by only spending money you can afford to lose.