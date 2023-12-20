A selection of right-backs Liverpool could target in the summer

🚨 Arsenal and Liverpool are actively monitoring the progress of full-back Jeremie Frimpong. He has a €40M release clause in his Bayer Leverkusen contract. (Source: 90min) pic.twitter.com/8IcrTYP8jm — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) December 7, 2023

When Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp began experimenting with Trent Alexander-Arnold in a hybrid midfield role towards the back end of last season, a new position seemed to be on the cards for one of the best right-backs in world football. A number of defensive errors left the academy graduate on the receiving end of fierce scrutiny despite the world-class performances he has shown in that position in the past.

Alexander-Arnold’s kicking on again in a new role

Fast forward to this season and it appears as if Klopp’s experiment towards the back end of last season has developed into something more solid, with Alexander-Arnold seemingly at home in a new hybrid role that enables him to step into midfield and dictate the play with his delicious passing ability.

With Alexander-Arnold adapting to a new position, though, there is a strong argument to suggest that the team needs another option on the right side of defence, particularly if the Liverpool-born player’s foray into more central areas of the pitch becomes a more common occurrence.

It’s certainly paying off at the moment, with Liverpool showing distinct signs of improvement. Pundits are raving about the team once again on Match of the Day, fans are backing the Reds for the title on YouTube and when it comes to football betting with odds of 3/1 appealing to some, and the players are clearly enjoying the fresh injection of new blood, be it from the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai or even the new-found position Trent Alexander-Arnold is currently thriving in.

Summer move more likely

Given that notable business is traditionally hard to pull off in the January transfer window, Klopp and the club’s hierarchy might have to bide their time and hold off until the summer window in order to get the right-back they really want. Make no mistake about it, Liverpool are now short in that area of the pitch.

The tactical shift that has resulted in Alexander-Arnold being deployed in the inverted full-back role has essentially revealed the need for a more traditional right back as certain games require it. Although that type of player might be hard to snap up in January, there are some emerging candidates that could become a priority in the summer.

Ridle Baku is reportedly on the club’s radar

After being linked with a move for the Wolfsburg full-back in the past, Liverpool could revive their interest in Ridle Baku. A player Arsenal have considered, the 25-year-old is an attack-minded wide player with the pace and power needed to shine in England’s top flight. Baku wouldn’t command a huge transfer fee either and seems like the type of shrewd move the club has made in the past.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is a top talent

If the aforementioned Ridle Baku isn’t an option, then Jeremie Frimpong could well be. Another player who is shining in Germany, the Bayer Leverkusen right-back has goals and assists in him, he’d slot perfectly into Liverpool’s team when required, and a reported £35 million release clause could tempt Liverpool into making a move, although it does apparently expire in the summer at some point. For a 22-year-old with clear potential, though, it’s a move that makes a lot of sense.

Sacha Boey is another option

ℹ️❗️𝙄𝙉𝙁𝙊: #Liverpool had sent scouts to watch Galatasaray’s right back Sacha Boey (22). The scouts were impressed with him and will continue to assess the player. 🇫🇷👀 Source – @fanatikcomtr pic.twitter.com/GPN3cQLMP9 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) October 11, 2022

Another player being linked with a move to Anfield is Sacha Boey, a 23-year-old right-sided defender who has recorded double figures for assists in three of his past four seasons. With his club, Galatasaray, reportedly slapping a price tag of €15 million on the young French defender, Klopp could see him as a viable signing.