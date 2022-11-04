3 players Liverpool should target in January transfer window to help boost Jurgen Klopp’s squad

Liverpool has not been performing as expected because of their long injury list. During the last transfer window, they had the opportunity to sign big players, but they didn’t care about it. One of their key players, Sadio Mane, joined Bayern Munich this season, and for that, they signed a promising young star, Darwin Nunez, as a replacement.

Despite the fact that the club was not convinced enough to sign any midfielders during the previous transfer window, due to pressure from fans and journalists, they decided to bring Arthur Melo from Juventus on loan in the final phase. But after starting the season, when players started getting injuries, they found the club’s lineup was not that strong.

Liverpool only won four of their 11 matches this season, putting them in eighth place in the current Premier League point table. On account of their poor and ineffective defensive and midfield lineups, the Reds are still struggling.

Now take a look at the 3 potential players suggested by world cup betting sites who could help Liverpool out of this misery if they are signed in the upcoming winter window.

#1 Douglas Luiz

Liverpool had already tried to sign Luiz in the last transfer window, but that was not successful as Arsenal was in the race too. Last season, Liverpool offered £20m to Aston Villa for Luiz, but the claret and blues were not satisfied with it. As Luiz will be a free agent after this season, there is a high possibility that he could agree to a pre-season contract, which could actually solve the midfielder issue for Liverpool.

#2 Konrad Laimer

Konrad Laimer was set to join German powerhouse Bayern Munich, but the deal fell through. However, this Austrian has enormous potential if properly nurtured. This winter window would be the perfect opportunity for Liverpool to sign this midfielder.

#3 Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves has been a solid midfielder for the last few years and plays for the Wolves right now, and he. The 25-year-old Portuguese midfielder is a key player for the Wolves and they don’t want to lose him. The Wolves manager had a clear message: the price for Ruben Neves is more than £100m, but he could be a really good option for Liverpool.