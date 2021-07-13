Youri Tielemans pushing for Liverpool move

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is reportedly ‘pushing’ for a move to Liverpool after the Reds declared their interest in him.





The 24-year-old Belgium international is definitely on Jürgen Klopp’s radar but the chatter coming out of Anfield to date hasn’t been too positive in terms of the chances of us making something happen. Club insiders have for some time felt that the player’s valuation is problematic. It has been widely reported that City would be willing to do business at around £64million, although there have been suggestions that this amount would be their starting position during negotiations so they could possibly be brought down. However, local media reports in Leicester claim City actually want more than £64million.

Liverpool are in the market for a midfielder and we know that Tielemans is under consideration. However, there are cheaper alternatives out there and the player and his representatives are aware of this, hence the claims that Tielemans is trying to apply pressure on his club to lower his valuation to try and secure a move to Anfield.

Various midfielders continue to be linked with the Reds and it would appear that the current focus is on Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez. While any fee for him would be more attractive than that demanded for Tielemans, there are concerns about the player’s wage demands. Liverpool have already had a £34million bid rejected and the latest whispers coming out of Anfeld suggest that the Reds won’t go much higher unless the player lowers his personal terms.

It’s much too soon to speculate as to who we think will come in as there are many factors that have a bearing at the moment, but we’ll keep you posted on here and of course the members website, the KopTalk podcast and KopTalk.TV.