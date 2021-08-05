Atlético Madrid midfielder Saúl Ñíguez “is lacking enthusiasm” about the prospect of moving to Anfield, claims a source involved in trying to broker a deal.





The 26-year-old Spain international is a confirmed transfer target of Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp. Liverpool’s recrutiment team have been trying to hook the player for several weeks, despite strong interest from rivals Manchester United.

Representatives of the player arrived in the North West on Monday for talks with interested clubs and a sit down meeting with Liverpool officials is said to have taken place yesterday. It is claimed that the player’s representatives believe Liverpool are the best option for their client’s career but that the player himself is showing little willingness to give the nod to a move.

A well-placed source said: “It’s there (the offer), but the way things are going it could be withdrawn before the weekend.

“[Jonathan] Barnett [of ICM Stellar Sports] wants to work with us, but the general feeling is that unless we increase the terms offered, the player will turn his nose up at what’s on offer. Saúl is showing no determination to make things happen. He is lacking enthusiasm.

“He has been offered sensible and realistic terms and maybe there is some room for a little manoeuvring.

“We should know more on Friday.”

Meanwhile, the same source commented to us that Liverpool’s attempts to try and bring Jarrod Bowen in have stalled due to Xherdan Shaqiri having not yet secured an Anfield exit. Lazio remain interested but no deal has been brokered as yet. Klopp would like to see Bowen, who currently has a minor foot injury, added to his squad ahead of the new campaign, but some of the transfer valuations that have been mooted seem excessively high and could prove problematic.

