Salah injury “more serious”, out for weeks not 2 matches

Ramy Abass, the agent that represents Mo Salah, says his client will be out of action for up to 4 weeks as a result of the injury he sustained while on international duty, as it’s “more serious” than initially thought.

The Egyptian Federation initially played down the leg injury that he picked up last Thursday stating that the 31-year-old would only miss a couple of games. At the time, they issued a statement saying: ‘Mohamed Salah has suffered a strain in his hamstring muscle and will miss two matches at the Africa Cup of Nations.

‘The x-rays that Egyptian national team captain Salah underwent showed that he suffered a strain in the posterior muscle, and he will miss the team’s next two matches at the AFCON – against Cape Verde, and then the Round of 16 match in the event of qualification.’

However, Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp suggested that might not be the case when he said: “He was shocked and couldn’t see why he was hit by something so intense. You have these hamstring injuries in a different way. He felt it and we know how rarely Mo goes off, or needs to go off, so it is definitely something.”

Since those comments, the EFA have now allowed Salah to return to Anfield to undergo further assessments and treatment, and as the editor commented on KopTalk.TV today, it all started to sound like something was off. Abass has now confirmed that to be the case.

Posting on X, Abass said: ‘Mohammed’s injury is more serious than first thought and he will be out for 21-28 days, and not 2 games. His best chance at participating in the current AFCON is by undergoing intensive rehabilitation in the uk and rejoining the team as soon as he is fit.’