Sadio Mane injury scare

Liverpool Football Club has been handed a fresh injury scare after Sadio Mane was substituted while on international duty with Senegal this evening.





The 29-year-old winger was withdrawn after less than half an hour into Senegal’s World Cup qualifier against Togo. The Liverpool ace collided with a Togo defender while challenging for a header and looked dejected while waiting to be looked at by Senegal’s medical team, after landing on the ground.

Some reports coming out of the player’s homeland have suggested that Mane suffered a head injury while others have suggested that the player sustained a muscle injury. Although information is limited at the time of writing, everything at the current time suggests that the player has not been seriously injured.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has been quoted as saying: “It’s nothing serious. We took Sadio Mane out as a precaution.”

Those quotes, however, are yet to be verified by credible sources.

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp will of course be hoping that Mane will be available for selection for the Premier League fixture against Arsenal a week on Saturday.

