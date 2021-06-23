Red Bull Salzburg coach denies Patson Daka claims

Red Bull Salzburg coach Matthias Jaissle has denied that a deal has been reached with Leicester City for Patson Daka.





Reports have suggested that City boss Brendan Rodgers had secured the 22-year-old striker’s signature but that isn’t the case as yet. However, Jaissle accepts that he will almost certainly lose Daka this summer and The King Power Stadium looks a likely destination for the Zambia international.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Jaissle said: “The transfer has not been finalised yet, but it strongly looks like Daka will leave us.”

Liverpool have had a sniff but sources close to the club claim that the player wanted assurances over game time and boss Jürgen Klopp wasn’t willing to provide such. Talks with the agency ‘12 Management‘ are said to have since concluded.

Daka scored 34 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions last season. Under contract until 2024, it is claimed that RB Salzburg are looking for a fee of around £23million.

West Ham have also been linked, but it sounds like he’s going to be on his way to Leicester.