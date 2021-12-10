Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips is expected to be out of action for up to 5 weeks after breaking his cheekbone.





The 24-year-old centre-back complained of pain in his face following Tuesday night’s Champions League tie against AC Milan. He underwent a scan and that came back showing he had sustained a fracture. Although it’s a nasty injury, he does not have to go under the knife.

Phillips had been tipped to leave the club during the January transfer in the hope of kick-starting his career but there hasn’t been any suggestions that this setback could prevent that from happening. Liverpool are willing to entertain offers of around £12million for him and a number of clubs have made enquiries according to sources in his camp.

Commenting on the blow, Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp said: “What a story. Unfortunately it’s broken. Not as bad as it could have been.

“No surgery, he can train pretty much from next week, but he needs to be careful until the bone has healed.

“How long it will take? Around four or five weeks.”

Meanwhile, striker Divock Origi is expected to be available for selection to face Villa tomorrow despite being withdrawn early in midweek while Diogo Jota is an injury doubt as he has been unable to train.

Klopp said: “Diogo felt something after the last Premier League game and he didn’t train yet. We will see, maybe he can train today and then he is an option and if not, then not.”