Mo Salah to return to Liverpool for treatment

Liverpool ace Mo Salah is to return to Merseyside to undergo further assessments and treatment in relation to the injury he sustained while on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 31-year-old sustained a leg injury on Thursday while in action for Egypt against Ghana and although Egypt announced that he should only be missing for a couple of games, Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp said over the weekend that it would be better if the player was to return for his rehab.

“It makes sense that he’s doing the rehab with us,” said the boss. Since then, Egypt have confirmed that this will be the case.

A statement issued by them yesterday said: “After additional examinations were conducted on Mohamed Salah during the last hours, and after communication between the national team’s medical staff and his counterpart at Liverpool FC, it was decided that the player will return to England after the Cape Verde match tomorrow to complete his treatment, with the hope that he will join the national team in the semi-final of the AFCON if we qualify.”